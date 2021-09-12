Developer offers housing, commercial space for former Stop-N-Go site on East Side

A developer wants to replace the vacant, former Stop-N-Go store at Schenk’s Corners with a roughly $5 million, four-story project with housing, commercial space and underground parking.
Brandon Cook hopes to demolish the Stop-N-Go, closed since early March, at 2002 Winnebago St. on the East Side, to make way for a new building with 24 apartments, 1,052 square feet of commercial space and 14 underground parking spaces.
The proposal follows months of uncertainty about the site, which lost a post office, laundromat and then the Stop-N-Go after the City Council twice denied a liquor license for the store.
The store was purchased by Kwik Trip last year when the La Crosse-based convenience store company acquired the Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain and its 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
The post office was closed under the previous property owner, and the need for a water heater helped Mark Lessner, the owner of the neighboring laundromat, decide that because the lease was also up in April and could not be renewed, he would close the business a few months early.
The proposed redevelopment “seemed like a good fit,” Cook said, noting that Kwik Trip has deed restrictions that prevent another convenience store from opening at the site that would compete with its own stores.
“Everybody has ideas on how to do infill development,” he said. “You don’t want to demolish housing, affordable housing, or historic buildings.”
The existing 2,507-square-foot building, built in 1965 and remodeled in 1987, and site are assessed at $215,000 for 2021, down from $341,000 the previous year.
“The existing building has served the community well but has surpassed its intended use,” Cook’s letter of intent to the city says. “It is also out of character with its surroundings, is not a landmark, nor an uncommon or unusual design,” it says.
The proposed structure, to be built on a quarter-acre lot, is designed to fit the context of the neighborhood with a front façade of masonry accented with stone and siding with storefront glass on the first floor, the letter says. The fourth floor would step back to help fit the scale of the neighborhood, it says.
The 24 market-rate apartments would be attractive to young professionals and the building would also have an exercise room on the first floor and community space on the fourth floor, Cook said. It’s unclear who would lease the commercial space, he said.
“The developer had a productive neighborhood meeting that we sponsored, and I felt that most in attendance liked the proposal,” said Ald. Brian Benford, whose 6th District includes the site. “There are elements I like, for example the brickwork that they intend to use. I am concerned about parking. I think that whatever anchor business that they have on the bottom floor will be critically important.”
Ryan Koglin, president of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association, said there was general support to see the site redeveloped with some supporting the proposal outright and others having concerns about height, massing and fit in the neighborhood.
“Neighbors also applaud Mr. Cook’s willingness to host a post office in the commercial portion, though a final decision on that would of course be up to the USPS,” Koglin said. “There also remains the lament over the loss of a neighborhood convenience store. However, the draconian deed restrictions put in place by Kwik Trip prevent anything like that for the next 50 years, rendering the subject moot.”
The proposal is Cook’s third in the area. He developed a small, three-story building with four apartments and first-floor commercial space at 803 Williamson St. and is now constructing a 19-unit project with first-floor commercial space at the former Madison Teachers Inc. site at 817-821 Williamson St.
Cook hopes to secure land use approvals for the latest proposal, begin construction in March 2022 and open the project a year later.