Developer offers housing, commercial space for former Stop-N-Go site on East Side

“Everybody has ideas on how to do infill development,” he said. “You don’t want to demolish housing, affordable housing, or historic buildings.”

The existing 2,507-square-foot building, built in 1965 and remodeled in 1987, and site are assessed at $215,000 for 2021, down from $341,000 the previous year.

“The existing building has served the community well but has surpassed its intended use,” Cook’s letter of intent to the city says. “It is also out of character with its surroundings, is not a landmark, nor an uncommon or unusual design,” it says.

The proposed structure, to be built on a quarter-acre lot, is designed to fit the context of the neighborhood with a front façade of masonry accented with stone and siding with storefront glass on the first floor, the letter says. The fourth floor would step back to help fit the scale of the neighborhood, it says.

The 24 market-rate apartments would be attractive to young professionals and the building would also have an exercise room on the first floor and community space on the fourth floor, Cook said. It’s unclear who would lease the commercial space, he said.