Developer offers design for 5-story project on State Street

A developer is detailing plans for a new project on the 400 block of State Street that would demolish three buildings for a modernistic, five-story structure with a restaurant on two floors, housing above, and a rooftop deck.

JD McCormick Properties is seeking to raze three, two-story buildings at 428-430, 432-436 and 440-444 State St. -- two built in the late 1800s -- for the new building, which would have a restaurant on the first floor with seating on the second floor overlooking State Street, commercial space in the basement and first floor and a 23 to 26 housing units.

The exterior, a mix of modern and classical themes, will be mostly masonry and glass with large amounts of glass facing State Street and adjacent Lisa Link Peace Park at the first-floor level, plans submitted to the city say.

"This project has been a hope and dream for years now," said Colin Smith, McCormick's director of business development. "We decided to start the official process because State Street has had an increase in commercial vacancies and a decrease in pedestrian traffic. Our owner has lived in Madison his entire life and wants to be part of the revitalization of State Street."

The project would displace several small businesses, retailers in two storefronts in the city's Pop Up Shop Program, and rental apartments on the second floor of existing structures. McCormick has been in contact with each of the commercial tenants and is working to find new locations for them, Smith said.

The proposal calls for 3,205 square feet of commercial space in the basement, 3,173 square feet of commercial/restaurant space on the first floor, more restaurant space and a deck plus five apartments on the second floor, more housing above and a fifth-floor rooftop deck. The mix of commercial space could change. Most of the apartments would be studios.

Garage doors/windows that would open the commercial space to State Street and the park, and McCormick is proposing a residential entrance to the building from the park, which will increase traffic and activity, Smith said, adding that the project will have lighting and cameras to improve safety.

The project site includes:

428-430 State St., a two-story building built in 1893 in the Romanesque Revival style and renovated in 2009. It now houses Sencha Tea Bar.

432-436 State St., a two-story building built in 1899 in the Mediterranean Revival style, remodeled in 1927, and renovated in 1996. It now houses B-Side Records and Freedom Skateboard Shop.

440-444 State St., a two story building built in 1962. It now houses Culture Collectives, a group of small retailers from various backgrounds in the city's Pop Up Shop Program with each renting a section of either storefront from McCormick for a nominal fee.

One commercial tenant is looking for a larger space and McCormick has a lease coming up at the perfect time to move them into a larger unit that will allow them to grow, Smith said. Another has found a new location and McCormick is working with the last to find a new home, he said.

Smith said he was personally involved in creating the Pop Up Shop Program and that he's been in contact with city staff to discuss a future location of the shops to ensure continuation of the program. A new mural on the side of 444 State St. overlooking the park was done under the city's Blink program will be preserved, he said.

The Landmarks Commission considered the proposed demolitions on Monday and recommended to the Plan Commission that the buildings at 428-430 State St. and 432-436 State St. have historic value based on their status as contributing structures in a potential National Register Historic District, and that the building at 440-444 State St. has historic value related to the vernacular context of Madison’s built environment and its intact condition.

In the current design there is no plan to keep any part of the building façades, Smith said. "Our hope is redeveloping these properties on the 400 Block will not take away from State Street's history and charm but start a new chapter of growth and design," he said.

Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, who has represented the site since city redistricting on Jan 1., hosted a neighborhood meeting on Monday.

"The proposed redevelopment was relatively well received at the neighborhood meeting, although attendance was very low," Heck said. "While there is much to like about adding housing Downtown, there are concerns about the loss of naturally occurring affordable apartments, the future of the local businesses being displaced, and the potential loss of historic structures along State Street.

"I'm hoping that the Mansion Hill District of (Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc.) will form a steering committee and get more folks engaged in evaluating the proposal," he said.

McCormick will make an informational presentation to the Urban Design Commission at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If approvals are secured, McCormick hopes to start demolition in September with the first residents moving in August of 2023.

