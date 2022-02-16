Developer offers $7 million project near Glenway Golf Park, but some neighbors object

A developer is proposing a roughly $7 million, four-story housing and commercial project to replace a shuttered convenience store on Speedway Road near Glenway Golf Park, but some neighbors oppose the project because it eliminates the former commercial use and doesn't fit city plans.

Brandon Cook is proposing the four-story structure with 31 apartments, 816 square feet of commercial space and underground parking to replace the former Stop-N-Go at 3734 Speedway Road on the West Side. Cook is seeking a demolition permit and conditional use for the project.

"There hasn't been a whole lot of development in this area," Cook said. "I think it affords a great opportunity to provide some much-needed housing in the neighborhood."

The gas station/convenience store, built in 1966 and remodeled in 1992, has 1,642 square feet of commercial space and was assessed for $561,000 in 2021. Kwik Trip acquired the Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain and its 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois in 2020 and closed the store on Speedway Road in August 2021.

The gas station/convenience store served many people over its time but is now vacant and the pumps and tanks have already been removed, Cook's application says. The remaining building has no historic significance to the area, isn't a landmark, and doesn't have uncommon or unusual design or method of construction, it says.

The proposed building would be three stories facing Speedway Road and two stories along Glenway Street and step-up to four stories, the application says. It would have nine studios and 14 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, and a community room and walk out deck on the fourth floor. The proposed commercial space would be roughly half of what's in the existing building. There would be 24 underground parking spaces.

This site is currently zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use, which includes relatively small existing and planned activity centers that include housing plus retail, restaurant, service, institutional, and civic uses to serve nearby residents.

A mixed reaction

Ald. Regina Vidaver, 5th District, who represents the site, as well as some residents, like the proposal.

"The city desperately needs housing," she said. "This proposal brings reasonable infill to an area that’s walkable to major employers, such as UW Hospital, and directly on a bus line. A mixed-use housing project will be far less disruptive to the area than the gas station that was there, which brought noise, odors, and extensive car traffic."

But some neighbors don't like the concept and have launched an online petition that's already drawn roughly 60 signatures seeking an entirely new plan.

Neighbors understand the need for more housing and support redevelopment of the site consistent with goals and standards for approval in the comprehensive plan, neighborhood plan and zoning code, the petition says.

But the current proposal is "incompatible and fundamentally at odds" with the stated purpose of the zoning for the site, which is to encourage and sustain commercial uses that serve the shopping needs of residents, it says.

The "fatal flaw" of the proposal is that it largely eliminates the commercial use that serves the neighborhood," resident Alex Saloutos said.

A lot of neighbors would like Kwik Trip to stay, or prefer a redevelopment that features a convenience store, coffee shop or restaurant with new housing ancillary to the commercial use, Saloutos said. The neighbors have concerns about the height and density of the current proposal and are studying what's appropriate under plans and zoning, he said.

Kwik Trip intended to place deed restrictions on the property, preventing it from being used as a convenience store to compete with its own, adult entertainment or alcohol sales, but has verbally agreed to remove the restriction for a convenience store, Cook said. Although the former convenience store didn't work, Cook said he's open to using the space for uses like a convenience store, salon, coffee shop or professional service.

"I’m aware that the community wants some type of convenience store, coffee shop or deli, and am hopeful that between this and the planned development across the street...will be able to attract businesses such as these that improve the walkability of the neighborhood and contribute to its vigor," Vidaver said.

Cook hopes to start construction in the fall and complete it in a year.

Similar to East Side project

The proposal echoes one Cook made last September to demolish a Stop-N-Go, closed since early March 2021, at 2002 Winnebago St. at Schenk's Corners on the East Side, to make way for a roughly $5 million new building with 24 apartments, 1,052 square feet of commercial space and 14 underground parking spaces.

That proposal followed months of uncertainty about that site, which lost a post office, laundromat and then the Stop-N-Go after the City Council twice denied a liquor license for the store.

At that site, Kwik Trip had deed restrictions that prevent another convenience store from opening at the site that would compete with its own stores. The city approved the redevelopment in mid-October. The store has been demolished with construction to begin soon, Cook said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.