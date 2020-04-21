Developer offers 5-story mixed-use project with housing at Ella's Deli site

Now, Morrison and ULI’s shareholders are proposing to demolish the restaurant building, an adjacent house at 2812-14 E. Johnson St., and a three-story office building at 401 North Lawn Ave. for the latest in a parade of mixed-use projects peppering one of the city’s main gateway thoroughfares.

“The site is dominated by a large surface parking lot and is surrounded by surface parking lots, drive-thrus and fast-food restaurants,” Morrison said. “In fact, a few fast-food operations have approached us about purchasing the site. We think that would be a waste. With its proximity to the bike path, transit and basic services such as grocery stores, pharmacy, library, we think it’s an excellent place to add needed housing.”

The project is one building, but appears as two structures to soften the massing, Morrison said. It would be five stories facing busy East Wash with another section four stories as it meets North Lawn and the residential neighborhood. The developer, inspired by art in the area, intends to commission a mural on the building’s East Wash frontage, she said.