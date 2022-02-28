Developer offers 12-story housing tower to replace Coliseum Bar while saving Wonder Bar

After considering a far bigger project, then a smaller one, a developer is proposing a 12-story building with 200 apartments, commercial space and parking that would demolish the Coliseum Bar but leave the historic Wonder Bar next door at its current location on a site near the Alliant Energy Center.

It's the McGrath Property Group's fourth iteration of a project in a year for the site at the corner of East Olin Avenue and John Nolen Drive on the South Side.

Eleven months ago, McGrath offered a controversial, 18-story project with 291 apartments, 12,500 square feet of commercial space and parking that would have razed the Coliseum Bar, 232 E. Olin, and the Wonder Bar, 222 E. Olin. The building would likely have been the city's third-tallest behind the state Capitol and UW-Madison's Van Hise Hall, and certainly the tallest building with a residential component.

But the Plan Commission blocked it and the developer in mid-November offered a 12-story plan with the Wonder Bar moved elsewhere on the 1.5-acre site.

In December, McGrath cited rising costs and informally described a much smaller project — likely four or five stories — over two levels of parking that would have allowed the Wonder Bar to stay put.

But now, the developer is returning to the 12-story project, a height that complies with a recently approved South Madison Plan, Lance McGrath said.

"Continuously rising construction costs and anticipated increases in interest rates will present challenges, however, we believe strongly in the site and the housing market," McGrath said. "This is a great opportunity to create much-needed housing in a fantastic location."

The new proposal calls for demolishing the Coliseum Bar for a 12-story building with 200 housing units, 13,524 square feet of commercial space likely for retail or office use but not a restaurant, a parking garage and bicycle parking spaces.

"The project we are going forward with sits on a similar footprint as the lower-scale project we evaluated, which is smaller and more efficient," McGrath said. "The revised project will be a two-lot development with the Wonder Bar remaining in its current location on one lot and the new project on the second lot.

"The design and amenities are still an evolving work in progress, however, I expect to have a spacious entry lobby with mail and secure package delivery rooms, fitness center, community room, common terrace on the fourth floor overlooking the lake and Olin Park and an outdoor dog run," he said.

The Wonder Bar, emblematic of the outposts Chicago gangsters established as roadhouses along highways on the outskirts of cities or in rural areas in the 1930s for bootlegging, will eventually be updated as needed when a new tenant is found for the building, McGrath said, adding that his company intends to retain ownership of the housing project and Wonder Bar long-term.

Last year, as the city considered McGrath's earlier plans, Madison residents Alex Saloutos, Henry Doane, Jackie Suska and Joe Lusson, a past president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, submitted a nomination to make the Wonder Bar a city landmark.

The nominators, however, requested that it be put on hold until after the McGrath redevelopment is completed, with an agreement between them and McGrath that he will include in his land-use application making the Wonder Bar a landmark, city historic preservation planner Heather Bailey said.

Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, who represents the site, could not be reached for comment. Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, whose district is adjacent to the property, said he hadn't had a chance to review the new proposal in detail and has scheduled a neighborhood meeting for Bay Creek residents on March 14.

"I’m certain there will be some opposition, but in general I expect pretty broad support for the project," McGrath said. The proposed project addresses many of the issues our prior project faced last year. The Wonder Bar will not be demolished, the scale has been reduced from 18 stories to 12, there is no light feature at the top of the building, and it will create another 200 units of much-needed housing along with approximately 13,500 square feet of commercial space."

McGrath intends to submit a formal city land-use application on April 11 and to start construction in early September with occupancy in April 2024.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.