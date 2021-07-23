Developer of Judge Doyle Square hotel seeks to hand off project

On Monday, the Finance Committee will be briefed by staff on the proposed transfer of development rights and the associated changes. One of the changes, according to a presentation for the meeting, would have Mortenson buy the hotel land from the city for $4 million instead of moving forward with a long-term ground lease included in a development agreement with Beitler.

Mortenson is also seeking to lease up to 200 stalls in public garages, including the Wilson Street Garage across Pinckney Street from the hotel site, for an initial term of 40 years, according to the presentation. It's a significant increase from the 40-stall, 10-year agreement the city struck with Beitler.

Schmiedicke said Mortenson will need to demonstrate by December it has financing for the hotel — a deadline that's included in the existing development agreement, which would need to be amended to reflect the change in ownership.

Verveer said he expects the City Council to take action on several items, including an amended development agreement, sale of the land and change to the parking lease, within the next couple months.