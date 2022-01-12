Developer may raze more State Street buildings for housing, commercial project

In a bid to further reshape evolving State Street, a developer is proposing to demolish three buildings — two built in the late 1800s — on the 400 block of the city's most famed thoroughfare to make way for a five-story building with first-floor commercial space and housing above it.
JD McCormick Properties intends to file a demolition permit application to raze the three, two-story buildings at 428-430, 432-436 and 440-444 State Street as well as land use and Urban Design Commission applications on Feb. 7, according to notices to the city.
The proposed development would include construction of the new five-story building and an unspecified amount of first-floor commercial space with 22 to 26 housing units on the second through fifth floors, the notice says. It would displace several small businesses, retailers in two storefronts in the city's Pop Up Shop Program, and rental apartments on the second floor of existing structures.
The project is also expected to raise concerns about historic preservation, although neither of the historic buildings are landmarks.
McCormick, which has done many projects in Madison, could not be reached for comment.
The project site includes:
- 428-430 State St., a two-story building with an assessed value of $550,000 built in 1893 and renovated in 2009. It now holds Sencha Tea Bar.
- 432-436 State St., a two-story building with an assessed value of $625,000 built in 1899, remodeled in 1927, and renovated in 1996. It now holds B-Side Records and Freedom Skateboard Shop.
- 440-444 State St., a two story building with an assessed value of $630,000 built in 1962. It now holds Culture Collectives, a group of small retailers from various backgrounds in the city's Pop Up Shop program with each renting a section of either storefront from McCormick for a nominal fee.
The buildings at 428-430 and 432-436 State Street were both considered contributing factors for a potential State Street National Register Historic District, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said. The structure at 440 State was not a contributing factor for the historic district as it was constructed outside of the period of significance, she said.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who has long represented the site until redrawn decennial political boundaries went into effect on Jan. 1, has had discussions with previous ownership and McCormick about a possible redevelopment of the properties and has mixed feelings about the coming proposal.
Last year, the developer shared preliminary plans that showed a two-level restaurant in the project with a covered second-floor terrace overlooking State Street, a mix of unit types, and a rooftop deck, Verveer said. It's unclear if, or how, those elements are part of the current plans, he said.
"There certainly is a trend to change the look and feel of the street, particularly in terms of increasing height," he said. "Generally, it would be appropriate to increase the residential density in the 400 block of State Street. I do have concerns about the loss of existing lower-cost (residential) units and the displacement of long-time, local mom-and-pop retail shops."
The proposal may lead to revived conversation about the need for a State Street historic district, Verveer said.
An effort decades ago to designate greater State Street as a National Register Historic District, which would have made property owners eligible for tax credits to preserve buildings and make improvements, withered after owners objected partly over fear the move could have led to a local historic designation that would have placed buildings under jurisdiction of the city Landmarks Commission, he said.
Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, now represents the site after the recent redistricting. He said he has not spoken to the development team yet, but is working to organize a neighborhood meeting later this month. "It seems likely that the proposed demolitions in particular will draw interest," he said.
The site is next to tiny Lisa Link Peace Park, which had a $1.1 million renovation in 2010 that includes a Peace Pole, performance area, small water spray fountain for summer months and chess boards. An adjacent visitor center with bathrooms is run by the city and Downtown Business Improvement District.
More recently, the city has seen completion of a 12-story, mixed-use project on the 500 block of the street, recent approval of a 10-story, mixed-use redevelopment on the 300 block of the street — both of those with lower frontages on State Street — and approval of a nine-story hotel on the 100 block, although the latter plans collapsed for lack of financing. Other developers are now looking at that site for a housing project, Verveer said.
"The look and feel of State Street is evolving," he said. "We need to get it right. We must demand high quality architecture and do everything we can to preserve the pedestrian experience and the humane scale of buildings in the area."
