Developer making second try for big Downtown project

A developer is getting neighborhood feedback before city committees consider a revised proposal to demolish multiple buildings for a large, controversial mixed-use project on the 400 block of booming East Washington Avenue Downtown.

In July, the Plan Commission narrowly rejected LZ Ventures' proposal to raze a series of buildings on the block plus three houses on North Hancock and North Franklin streets for a 10-story apartment building with 156 units, 3,300 square feet of commercial space and underground parking. After the proposal came within one vote of passage, members agreed to let the developer come back with a modified plan.

Now, LZ Ventures is proposing to still demolish the Klinke Cleaners building, three multi-flat houses and two single-story commercial buildings, all between 402 and 414 E. Washington Ave., as well as multi-flats at 9 N. Hancock St. and 8 and 12 N. Franklin St. for a nine-story structure with 148 apartments, 1,226 square feet of commercial space, and 2.5 floors of underground parking. It removes one story from the original proposal facing East Washington Avenue and North Franklin Street.