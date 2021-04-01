Developer donates prime commercial space on Capitol Square to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County

One of the city’s preeminent Downtown developers is donating prime commercial space on Capitol Square to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County for temporary use as offices, a volunteer center and a space where nonprofits and minority businesses can offer events and pop-up shops.

Urban Land Interests, which owns multiple properties on the Square and recently won city permission for a $125 million redevelopment on the 10 block of North Pinckney Street, is temporarily donating first-floor space on that block for the “Club on the Square,” which will be a new focal point for several nonprofit organizations.

Urban Land Interests will donate space at the landmark American Exchange building, 1 N. Pinckney St., which will be preserved in its redevelopment, and an adjacent building that formerly held a Quiznos sub shop and wine shop at 5 N. Pinckney St. until construction begins. That date is dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to be no sooner than late 2022.