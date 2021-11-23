Developer accuses Madison assessor of using candy bars to sway review panel

A prominent developer has accused city assessor Michelle Drea of attempting to influence the city's Board of Review as it was to consider objections to assessments on two properties by offering the members candy bars.
But Drea said she routinely brings candy for board members, staff, those appealing assessments and their representatives as a simple "feel-good gesture" and called the complaint much ado about nothing.
In a city ethics complaint, developer Terrence Wall, who has done many projects in the Madison area, said Drea was seen distributing candy bars to citizen Board of Review members at their Oct. 13 meeting. In doing so, Wall said, Drea "unintentionally, but most likely intentionally, influenced the members of the Board of Review to support her side."
The two-page complaint says the "gifts" were distributed just before board members were to consider Wall's objections to assessments for properties at 110 N. Livingston St. on the Near East Side and 1007 Fish Hatchery Road on the South Side. The value of a property is the basis for determining the property taxes on that property.
"Is it not illegal and a violation of ethics for members of a public body to receive gifts and for the head of a department to be giving out gifts, no matter how small, to public officials?" the complaint states.
Wall, who could not immediately be reached for comment, is asking the Ethics Board to investigate and issue a written reprimand to Drea and a written reminder to Board of Review members that they are not to accept any gifts of any kind.
Drea said she routinely brings candy and granola bars to Board of Review meetings, usually several bowls full, for board members, staff and appellants to provide sustenance during sometimes long meetings and to create a welcoming environment. She said she sometimes will personally offer the snacks to those at the meeting and other times just set the bowls down and let attendees know the snacks are available.
"I like this to be as friendly as I can," she said.
At the Oct. 13 meeting, Drea said she was running late and had one bowlful of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, tiny Snickers bars and miniature granola bars -- the size usually given out at Halloween. She said she walked behind board members offering them the snacks and then set the bowl down.
There wasn't time to distribute the treats to everyone, as she normally does, she said.
"It was not my intent to influence anybody in any way," she said. "I take umbrage that the board would be influenced by snacks."
Drea said she intends to continue to bring treats to Board of Review meetings but pledged to bring them earlier and make clear that they're available to all in attendance.
The city's Ethics Board is scheduled to conduct an initial hearing on the complaint at 5 p.m., Nov. 30. The board may go into closed session for deliberations and has a broad range of possible actions ranging from dropping the matter to recommending discipline, a fine or discharge, city attorney Michael Haas said.
Wall was challenging assessments at two properties:
- The four-story, 188-unit "Veritas Village" project completed in 2017 on 2.25 acres at 110 N. Livingston St., assessed at $32.29 million for both 2020 and 2021. Wall contends the value should be $23 million.
- The six-story, 172-unit "Peloton" housing project completed in 2019 on 1.6 acres at 1007 Fish Hatchery Road assessed at $16.59 million in 2020 and $27.48 million in 2021, the higher amount reflecting the project's completion and the fact that residents had moved in. Wall originally contended the value should be $15.59 million but revised his estimate to $8.2 million at the the Board of Review meeting on Oct. 13.
Wall has challenged the assessments through the city's process, but the Board of Assessors, made up of assessors from the Assessor's Office, and the Board of Review, made up of volunteer citizen property owners, both upheld the city's assessed values. Wall has appealed the assessment for Veritas Village to Dane County Circuit Court.