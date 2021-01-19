Despite shortage, state opens vaccines to 700,000 seniors

Though 700,000 Wisconsinites over 65 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week, short supplies continue to plague the state's vaccine effort.
The older residents represent the largest segment of the population cleared so far to receive the vaccine, and potentially edge out other groups, particularly the state’s grocery store workers, who were recommended by the federal government for the second phase of the rollout.
State health officials said there is simply not enough vaccine, and older residents are, by far, the demographic most likely to die from COVID-19. According to state Department of Health Services data, people over 70 account for 79% of deaths related to infection, and people over 60 make up 92%.
“The reason we have chosen this population to be at the front of the line is because of the dire consequences they have suffered as a result of this pandemic,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Department of Health Services. “It is a win-win. We have people who really need the vaccine, we do have vaccine out there, it is an easy population to identify. It only requires one to know your age."
Older Wisconsinites will join about 400,000 front-line healthcare workers and 57,000 nursing home residents and staff, the so-called 1a group, and police and non-medical fire personnel, who were ushered into the 1b group and began receiving the vaccine this week. People 70 and older were originally proposed to be included in that group, but the state set the mark at 65 instead, which conforms to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The expansion into new groups follows the state's intent to start each new phase while the previous one is ongoing. So far, about half the medical workers and nursing home residents in the first phase have been vaccinated, and in some areas vaccinations among that population is nearly complete.
"We're hearing from vaccinators, they have more capacity, we wanted to give them a population to vaccinate," Willems Van Dijk said.
While numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state have declined in recent weeks, Willems Van Dijk still characterized the currently numbers as a “forest fire.” The seven-day daily average of new cases stands at 1,895, and 5,512 people have died of the disease, 42 of them reported Tuesday.
The state Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises DHS, will finalize the 1b group this week, but a plan issued last week for public comment included 117,000 residents and staff at congregate living facilities — including shelters, residential care facilities, employer-based housing, transitional housing and prisons — 160,000 teachers and daycare providers, 27,880 police and firefighters and about 300 mink farmers.
Willems Van Dijk didn’t count out the possibility that grocery store workers would be included in the group. The committee, she said, has received more than 5,000 comments and committee members are reviewing that input before finalizing its recommendations.
Just because they’ve been approved to receive vaccines, many adults over 65 won’t get the vaccine for several weeks. Officials advise checking internet sites of health care providers, clinics and pharmacies for availability. Health groups will start contacting older patients in their systems to schedule vaccinations when supply allows. Other groups, such as those serving retired people and senior centers, will reach out of their members as information becomes available.
“It is 700,000 people with a weekly supply of 70,000 vaccines, so it is still going to take a long time to get this group vaccinated unless we start seeing more vaccines from the federal government,” Willems Van Dijk said.
That is not expected for several weeks, she said, possibly not until March. Meanwhile, the state is preparing to post information on the DHS website that will help people locate vaccination sites, similar to the information available for COVID-19 testing sites. Willems Van Dijk said that "with patience," people should be able to check for availability at vaccine sites.
“Honestly, if I was 65 today, I’d say, ‘That’s good. I know I’m going to get my vaccine before summer comes.’ And I would simply wait a few weeks as more information comes out,” she said.
She said the state is ready to ramp up vaccinations, with 1,200 providers registered in the state in health care systems, pharmacies and local public health agencies. The state on Tuesday also launched a mobile vaccination program, dispatching vans staffed with National Guard members and pharmacy and nursing students trained to administer vaccines. Those teams, nine to start, will work with local health departments to fill gaps in groups that have been approved for vaccinations.
But the vaccine effort, while widening in scope, has not been able to fully fill orders from vaccinators in the past two weeks, particularly for the Moderna vaccine, much of which has been reserved for a federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents. Willems Van Dijk said the state needs to see triple its current allocation before considering opening vaccine clinics to the general public.
State Republicans, who control the Legislature, have been critical of Gov. Tony Evers' administration for not getting more people vaccinated, claiming that the process is being bogged down by bureaucratic wrangling over which groups will become eligible.
As of Tuesday, 248,185 doses of the vaccines had been administered, with only 40,545 people completing the two-shot regimen.
Republicans claim that the state is behind other states in getting the vaccine into people’s arms. State officials counter that the vaccine is getting out as it comes in, and statistics comparing states don’t take into account that Wisconsin has a relatively large senior population, and consequently a larger number of doses reserved for the nursing home vaccination program.
The data analysis group Population Reference Bureau ranks Wisconsin 19th in the per-capita rate of residents over 65.