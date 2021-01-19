Despite shortage, state opens vaccines to 700,000 seniors

Just because they’ve been approved to receive vaccines, many adults over 65 won’t get the vaccine for several weeks. Officials advise checking internet sites of health care providers, clinics and pharmacies for availability. Health groups will start contacting older patients in their systems to schedule vaccinations when supply allows. Other groups, such as those serving retired people and senior centers, will reach out of their members as information becomes available.

“It is 700,000 people with a weekly supply of 70,000 vaccines, so it is still going to take a long time to get this group vaccinated unless we start seeing more vaccines from the federal government,” Willems Van Dijk said.

That is not expected for several weeks, she said, possibly not until March. Meanwhile, the state is preparing to post information on the DHS website that will help people locate vaccination sites, similar to the information available for COVID-19 testing sites. Willems Van Dijk said that "with patience," people should be able to check for availability at vaccine sites.

“Honestly, if I was 65 today, I’d say, ‘That’s good. I know I’m going to get my vaccine before summer comes.’ And I would simply wait a few weeks as more information comes out,” she said.