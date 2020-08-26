Despite semi-virtual format, Republican activists say convention will energize party

Despite the semi-virtual format of this week's Republican National Convention, Wisconsin GOP activists say fellow backers will still get a boost from the event, readying them to help President Donald Trump keep the state red this November.
While the delegate and two alternates, who spoke to the Cap Times before the second night of the RNC kicked off on Tuesday, said they were disappointed not to be able to attend in person, they added little was lost from a viewing perspective in the shift.
Republican Party of Dane County Chair Scott Grabins, a 2nd Congressional District delegate and Madison-area resident, predicted the convention's affect would be "huge" and viewers will still "be very energized" after this week.
"Frankly, as a delegate, the parts that I’m missing aren’t the things that would have fired me up to go work on behalf of the campaign: the content of it," he said. "Being there certainly is special, but that’s not the differentiator between whether I’d be fired up to work on behalf of the campaign or not."
With the RNC coming just days after Democrats wrapped up their own convention last week Thursday, the comparison game is already on between the two parties' choice of format, video packaging skills, messaging and tone and more.
Democrats, who had planned to hold their convention in Milwaukee, opted for an entirely online event led by a different host every night that mixed pre-recorded speeches, panels featuring Joe Biden and guests, and limited speakers from the second floor of the Wisconsin Center.
Republicans, though, saw many of their speakers delivering speeches from a podium in front of a row of American flags in an otherwise empty hall, interspersed with videos and (on Tuesday night) cuts to Trump issuing a pardon, hosting a naturalization ceremony and attending First Lady Melania Trump's keynote speech in the Rose Garden.
In terms of content, Grabins and the two alternate delegates, Republican strategist Bill McCoshen and operative Brian Reisinger, touted what they saw as a more patriotic, hopeful message for the current state of the country in this week's convention.
"Truthfully, I thought Democrats missed an opportunity," McCoshen said. "Their whole thing was about 'orange man bad,' and that was the theme of their convention. This one is more hopeful; it reminds people why they’re proud to be Americans. Sure, America’s got some shortcomings, but we’ve come a long way in our history and we’ll continue to progress as we go forward."
While all acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on both conventions' formats, Reisinger said the Republicans so far have "been far less constrained by the virus than the DNC was."
Only a few Wisconsin delegates traveled to the RNC in North Carolina as states were allowed to send just six delegates each to the event (Democrats told their delegates not to attend the DNC).
Participating delegates, state GOP Chair Andrew Hitt said Monday, took multiple COVID-19 precautions, including virus testing at home and then again upon their arrival in Charlotte. Individuals also had to fill out daily symptom questionnaires and keep contact-tracers chips on them, which recorded whenever the wearer was within six feet of another person.
The pandemic's affect on the RNC and DNC, Reisinger noted, showcases a broader tactical difference in each party's strategy.
"The Democrats have basically put all of their eggs in the virtual basket," he said. They've said, 'We're going to go virtual and we're going to beat Republicans over the head with shame every time they try to engage with a real person in real life in-person.' Republicans have said, 'No, no, we can walk and chew gum at the same time.'"
In Dane County this week, as well as elsewhere across the state and country, Grabins said the local field office was hosting training events and Zoom calls with campaign surrogates, before transitioning to a convention programming viewing party.
While in past conventions such a gathering would have involved packing people into a banquet hall with food, he noted this year's plans look different because of the COVID-19 crisis.
"These might be simpler but still there are events and opportunities to watch together," he said.
