Despite semi-virtual format, Republican activists say convention will energize party

Despite the semi-virtual format of this week's Republican National Convention, Wisconsin GOP activists say fellow backers will still get a boost from the event, readying them to help President Donald Trump keep the state red this November.

While the delegate and two alternates, who spoke to the Cap Times before the second night of the RNC kicked off on Tuesday, said they were disappointed not to be able to attend in person, they added little was lost from a viewing perspective in the shift.

Republican Party of Dane County Chair Scott Grabins, a 2nd Congressional District delegate and Madison-area resident, predicted the convention's affect would be "huge" and viewers will still "be very energized" after this week.

"Frankly, as a delegate, the parts that I’m missing aren’t the things that would have fired me up to go work on behalf of the campaign: the content of it," he said. "Being there certainly is special, but that’s not the differentiator between whether I’d be fired up to work on behalf of the campaign or not."