Despite precautions, Dane County recount presents public health problems

Local officials booked a room at the Monona Terrace convention center with a capacity for 4,000 people, mandated mask-wearing and provided Plexiglass barriers to workers. But in spite of those precautions, Day 1 of Dane County’s presidential recount amounted to “a public health disaster,” the area’s top election official said.

Both Dane and Milwaukee counties, where President Donald Trump requested ballots be re-tallied, are tasked with balancing public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 crisis and the need for observers from both presidential campaigns to be able to witness the days-long process.

But doing so has proven to be a challenge, leaving at least one election worker to decide she would no longer assist with the effort out of fear for her well-being.

“The whole idea of doing this is a bad idea, but by law, we have to do it and that’s where we’re at,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said of the recount in a Tuesday interview.

Looking back to Friday, the first day of the process, McDonell said Monona Terrace was “overwhelmed with people.” Though some issues have improved — smaller crowds and more mask wearing — others can’t be avoided because of the nature of the recount.