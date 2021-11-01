Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

It also said 11 states use the boxes and that, based on results from the nearly half of the 1,835 municipal clerks in Wisconsin who responded to an agency survey, the boxes had appeared in all corners of the state prior to the November 2020 election.

Nearly 29% of respondents, or 245 clerks, said they had used the boxes, according to the LAB. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties.

In all, the boxes were in use in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns, according to the Audit Bureau.

“The widespread use of drop boxes throughout the state was not surprising,” said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, which has been allowed to intervene in a lawsuit filed in June challenging the drop boxes. “Even beyond the pandemic, drop boxes should continue to be used. They are an efficient and effective way for people to vote without having to take time off of work on Election Day to go to the polls.”