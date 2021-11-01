Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

For more than a year, conservatives have sought to block the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, or the private money used to purchase them. But the boxes appear to have been a popular place for voters of all political stripes to deposit their absentee ballots during the pandemic, according to a report released last month by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.
Municipal clerks looked to the freestanding, mailbox-like structures at a time in 2020 when there still wasn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. The boxes were also embraced by many as a safer alternative to dropping their absentee ballots in the mail, given the enormous volume of ballots being sent and fears of cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service then much in the news.
But conservatives raised questions about the boxes’ security and whether they were allowed under state law — concerns liberals labeled as efforts to suppress the vote, especially in left-leaning areas that were using money from a tech-funded nonprofit to purchase them.
In its review of elections administration, released Oct. 22, the Audit Bureau noted that state law neither permits nor prohibits drop boxes and said that, if the state Elections Commission feels they are appropriate it should create administrative rules governing their use.
It also said 11 states use the boxes and that, based on results from the nearly half of the 1,835 municipal clerks in Wisconsin who responded to an agency survey, the boxes had appeared in all corners of the state prior to the November 2020 election.
Nearly 29% of respondents, or 245 clerks, said they had used the boxes, according to the LAB. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties.
In all, the boxes were in use in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns, according to the Audit Bureau.
“The widespread use of drop boxes throughout the state was not surprising,” said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, which has been allowed to intervene in a lawsuit filed in June challenging the drop boxes. “Even beyond the pandemic, drop boxes should continue to be used. They are an efficient and effective way for people to vote without having to take time off of work on Election Day to go to the polls.”
The June lawsuit, filed in Waukesha County on behalf of two residents by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, challenges the Elections Commission’s guidance to clerks last year that drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent. It was filed three days after the state Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.
WILL’s president and general counsel, Rick Esenberg, said his firm does not object to drop boxes, per se, but disagrees that state law is silent on their legality. Because the statutes do not specifically allow them, he asserted, “They are prohibited.” WILL has asked the court for a declaratory judgment that state law only allows absentee ballots to be cast via the mail or by delivering them in person to a clerk.
Esenberg said that without consistent procedures in place to ensure that the boxes are monitored and emptied systematically, there is no way to know how secure they are. And while he believes the boxes helped boost turnout in Democratic areas he said his firm would be against their use under current law even if they could be shown to have helped Republicans.
“Our lawsuit has nothing to do with where the drop boxes were,” he said.
In Madison, where the city has installed 14 of the boxes throughout the city, officials have described the practice as convenient and secure. Locked until ballots are mailed out, the boxes are emptied regularly by two election officials who secure the ballots in a bag with a tamper-evident seal, whose number is recorded on a chain-of-custody form.
By signing the form, officials swear not to “willfully or negligently fail to deliver ... destroy or conceal the ballots.”
In addition to Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin have been granted intervenor status in the WILL case, which will next be before a judge on Dec. 16 for a motion hearing.
In September of last year, the conservative group Wisconsin Voters Alliance filed a federal lawsuit seeking to bar Wisconsin’s five largest cities from using grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help run elections during the pandemic. A judge denied the group’s request for a temporary restraining order a few weeks later, and grants from the group were used in more than 200 Wisconsin municipalities to purchase a variety of election-related equipment, including drop boxes.
Drop Boxes
|County
|Municipality
|Adams County
|City of Adams
|Town of Adams
|Town of New Haven
|Ashland, Bayfield counties
|City of Ashland
|Barron County
|Town of Doyle
|Town of Rice Lake
|Bayfield County
|Town of Russell
|City of Washburn
|Brown County
|Village of Allouez
|Village of Ashwaubenon
|Village of Denmark
|City of Green Bay
|Town of Humboldt
|Town of Ledgeview
|Brown, Outagamie counties
|Village of Howard
|Buffalo County
|Town of Milton
|Burnett County
|Town of Jackson
|Town of Meenon
|Town of Sand Lake
|Calumet County
|Town of Brillion
|Town of Chilton
|Chippewa County
|Town of Arthur
|Village of Cadott
|Town of Cleveland
|Town of Eagle Point
|Town of Hallie
|Town of LaFayette
|Clark County
|Town of Hendren
|Town of Longwood
|City of Owen
|City of Thorp
|Clark, Marathon counties
|City of Abbotsford
|Columbia County
|Town of Caledonia
|Town of Columbus
|Village of Pardeeville
|City of Portage
|Crawford County
|Village of Eastman
|Dane County
|Village of Black Earth
|Town of Christiana
|Town of Cottage Grove
|Town of Cross Plains
|Village of Cross Plains
|Town of Dunkirk
|City of Madison
|Village of Mcfarland
|City of Monona
|Town of Perry
|Town of Pleasant Springs
|City of Stoughton
|City of Sun Prairie
|Town of Sun Prairie
|City of Verona
|Dane, Green counties
|Village of Brooklyn
|Dodge County
|Town of Ashippun
|Town of Calamus
|Town of Lebanon
|Town of Shields
|Door County
|Village of Ephraim
|Town of Liberty Grove
|Douglas County
|Town of Bennett
|Town of Brule
|Village of Poplar
|Town of Solon Springs
|Village of Solon Springs
|Village of Superior
|Dunn County
|Town of Dunn
|Town of Elk Mound
|Eau Claire County
|Town of Lincoln
|Town of Pleasant Valley
|Town of Washington
|Eau Claire, Chippewa counties
|City of Eau Claire
|Fond Du Lac County
|Village of Campbellsport
|Town of Eldorado
|City of Fond Du Lac
|Town of Forest
|Town of Marshfield
|Town of Osceola
|City of Ripon
|Forest County
|Town of Nashville
|Grant County
|City of Fennimore
|City of Lancaster
|Town of Lima
|Green County
|Town of Adams
|Town of Brooklyn
|Town of Cadiz
|Town of Clarno
|City of Monroe
|Town of Mount Pleasant
|Town of Spring Grove
|Town of Sylvester
|Town of Washington
|Green Lake County
|Town of Brooklyn
|Green Lake, Waushara counties
|City of Berlin
|Iowa County
|Town of Brigham
|Town of Mineral Point
|Village of Ridgeway
|Iron County
|City of Montreal
|Jackson County
|Town of Albion
|Town of Irving
|Jefferson County
|Town of Koshkonong
|Town of Oakland
|Town of Palmyra
|Village of Palmyra
|City of Waterloo
|Kenosha County
|City of Kenosha
|Village of Pleasant Prairie
|Village of Salem Lakes
|Town of Wheatland
|Kewaunee County
|Town of Ahnapee
|Town of Franklin
|La Crosse County
|Town of Burns
|Town of Campbell
|Town of Greenfield
|City of La Crosse
|Town of Medary
|Town of Washington
|Village of West Salem
|LaFayette County
|Village of Benton
|Lincoln County
|Town of Corning
|Town of Pine River
|Town of Russell
|Town of Schley
|City of Tomahawk
|Town of Tomahawk
|Town of Wilson
|Manitowoc County
|Town of Cato
|Town of Centerville
|Town of Newton
|Town of Schleswig
|Village of St. Nazianz
|City of Two Rivers
|Village of Valders
|Marathon County
|Town of Day
|Village of Kronenwetter
|Town of Rib Mountain
|City of Wausau
|Marinette County
|Town of Goodman
|City of Peshtigo
|Milwaukee County
|Village of Greendale
|Village of Hales Corners
|City of Milwaukee
|Village of Shorewood
|City of St. Francis
|City of Wauwatosa
|Village of Whitefish Bay
|Monroe County
|Village of Cashton
|Town of La Grange
|Town of Leon
|Town of Portland
|Town of Sparta
|Town of Tomah
|Oconto County
|Town of Little River
|City of Oconto
|Oneida County
|Town of Crescent
|Town of Hazelhurst
|Town of Lake Tomahawk
|Town of Minocqua
|Town of Pelican
|Town of Pine Lake
|Town of Three Lakes
|Town of Woodboro
|Town of Woodruff
|Outagamie County
|Town of Ellington
|Town of Kaukauna
|Ozaukee County
|Town of Fredonia
|Pepin County
|Town of Durand
|Pierce County
|Town of El Paso
|Village of Ellsworth
|Town of Martell
|City of Prescott
|Pierce, St. Croix counties
|City of River Falls
|Portage County
|Town of Buena Vista
|Town of Lanark
|Town of Sharon
|Price County
|Town of Harmony
|Racine County
|Village of Mount Pleasant
|Village of Rochester
|Town of Waterford
|Racine, Walworth counties
|City of Burlington
|Rock County
|Town of Avon
|City of Beloit
|Town of Harmony
|Town of La Prairie
|Town of Milton
|Town of Plymouth
|Town of Rock
|Sauk County
|Town of Dellona
|Town of La Valle
|Village of North Freedom
|Village of Sauk City
|Village of West Baraboo
|Sawyer County
|Town of Hunter
|Town of Lenroot
|Town of Round Lake
|Town of Winter
|Shawano County
|Village of Aniwa
|Village of Eland
|Sheboygan County
|Town of Holland
|City of Sheboygan Falls
|Town of Sherman
|St. Croix County
|Village of Baldwin
|Town of Emerald
|Town of Richmond
|Town of Somerset
|Town of St. Joseph
|Town of Star Prairie
|Town of Warren
|Taylor County
|Village of Gilman
|Village of Rib Lake
|Trempealeau County
|Town of Pigeon
|Vernon County
|Town of Bergen
|Town of Greenwood
|Vilas County
|Town of Phelps
|Town of Washington
|Walworth County
|Town of LaFayette
|City of Lake Geneva
|Town of Richmond
|Town of Sharon
|Washburn County
|Town of Birchwood
|Town of Chicog
|City of Spooner
|Washington County
|Town of Barton
|Town of Erin
|Town of Jackson
|Village of Jackson
|Village of Richfield
|Waukesha County
|City of Brookfield
|Village of Hartland
|City of New Berlin
|Waupaca County
|City of Manawa
|Town of Scandinavia
|Town of Union
|City of Weyauwega
|Waushara County
|Village of Hancock
|Town of Springwater
|Winnebago County
|Town of Algoma
|Town of Oshkosh
|Town of Utica
|Town of Winneconne
|Wood County
|Village of Biron
|Town of Grand Rapids
|Town of Hansen
|Town of Lincoln
|Town of Marshfield
|Town of Rudolph