Despite multiple reviews, Robin Vos says 'we'll never know' how much voter fraud occurred

Asked if such hires jeopardize the legitimacy of Gableman's review, Vos said he wants people who are questioning the election to be a part of the effort.

"So the idea is do you only hire skeptics to be able to investigate something or do you only hire people who already believe what the truth is?" Vos said. "So how do you ever find a true inquiry if you start out believing that everything was fine? You usually don't, you want a skeptic, which is what I think some of those people are.”

Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics and a former county elections clerk, on Monday called on Gableman to wrap up his investigation, which Bernier said only exacerbates threats against state and local election officials.

Vos said earlier this year the investigation, which was originally planned to be finished by the end of October, would almost certainly carry over into next year. On Tuesday, Vos said he hoped the investigation is completed "sometime soon," adding that the review has been slowed by court battles.