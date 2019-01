Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR WILL ARRIVE TODAY... A SURGE OF HISTORICALLY COLD AIR WILL SETTLE OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT AND LINGER ACROSS THE AREA INTO THURSDAY. WIND CHILLS COULD BE AS COLD AS 45 TO 55 DEGREES BELOW ZERO WHICH WILL BE CLOSE TO ALL-TIME RECORD COLDEST. TAKE THE COLD SERIOUSLY. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES WITH WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT. AVOID GOING OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME. STAY SAFE, STAY INDOORS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS 20 BELOW TO 34 BELOW ZERO TODAY, AND 35 BELOW TO 55 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * WHERE...SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY 4 AM TO 6 PM CST TODAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING 6 PM TODAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&