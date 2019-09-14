Despite a notoriously lax approach to drunken driving, Wisconsin isn’t at the top when it comes to alcohol-related fatalities.
That dubious honor goes to Wyoming, where in 2017, 7.6 per 100,000 people died on state roads in crashes involving alcohol, a rate more than double that of the Badger State’s 3.3 per 100,000, according to an analysis of federal traffic data by Delphi Health Group. In the state ranking, that puts Wisconsin at No. 29.
The rate of fatalities from drunken driving has been on a steady decline in most states, and nationwide, in recent years, with the rate declining by 24.7% nationwide and 40.4% in Wisconsin between 2007 and 2016, according to another report, released last year by the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility. That’s the eighth-biggest decline of all states.
Despite attempts over the years to bring Wisconsin in line with the rest of the the U.S., the state remains the only state where a first-offense drunken driving conviction is considered a civil violation rather than a crime. While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he backs criminalizing first offenses as a deterrent, but some lawmakers argue that the move would clog state courts.
While progress is being made, a study by Insurify last year ranked Wisconsin the fourth most dangerous state for drunken driving, drawing from multiple factors including the level of alcohol consumption, intoxicated driving laws, the costs of drunken driving fatalities and the number of drunken driving arrests.
And according to the Delphi study, Wisconsin ranked fifth for having the highest average blood-alcohol content — 0.2007 — for drivers involved in fatal accidents.
The state also slightly exceeded the national rate of 2.3 fatalities per 100,000 (Wisconsin's rate was 2.4) involving drivers with blood-alcohol contents above .15%. According to the report, a 160-pound man would reach a .15% blood alcohol content by drinking seven 12-ounce beers with a 5% alcohol content, 35 ounces of wine or 10.5 ounces of hard alcohol.