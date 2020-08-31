Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Wisconsin's preliminary tax collections surpass last year's revenue

Despite concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic — and subsequent shutdown of businesses — would drastically limit state tax revenue, Wisconsin's latest general fund collections report shows a slight increase in tax collections.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Monday reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 Fiscal Year, marking a 1.1% increase from the previous year. Actual collections were about $112.6 million, or .6%, less than the original estimate in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.
"I think we can say the collections were better than folks anticipated as we went through these last months, especially in the beginning of the pandemic," LFB Director Bob Lang said on Monday.
Lang said shifting the tax filing date for individual and corporate taxes from April to July likely allowed many Wisconsinites to wait to file their taxes until a little later in the summer.
"I think what we saw was tax collections as the pandemic went on got a little stronger and stronger each month," Lang said.
A final report will be released in October to include expenditures and revenues, but Lang said he doesn't anticipate any major changes and the state will likely end the fiscal year with "a relatively large balance."
While lawmakers earlier this year foreshadowed the need to convene on a budget repair bill to address shortfalls in state revenue, such a bill to balance the budget may not be necessary.
"We’re not certain what’s going to happen in 2021, we haven’t taken that look, but at least there will be a healthy balance going forward into the next fiscal year," Lang said.
The full impact of COVID-19 remains to be seen in Wisconsin, including on businesses and individuals on unemployment.
Last week, the Department of Workforce Development reported nearly 500,000 claimants have been paid over $3.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 15.
Under state law, about $106 million of the 2019-20 tax collections will be deposited into the Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency. While the stabilization fund was projected to exceed $1 billion earlier this year, new projections show the fund will reach about $761.8 million, according to LFB.
This story will be updated.
