Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Wisconsin's preliminary tax collections surpass last year's revenue

Despite concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic — and subsequent shutdown of businesses — would drastically limit state tax revenue, Wisconsin's latest general fund collections report shows a slight increase in tax collections.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Monday reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 Fiscal Year, marking a 1.1% increase from the previous year. Actual collections were about $112.6 million, or .6%, less than the original estimate in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.

"I think we can say the collections were better than folks anticipated as we went through these last months, especially in the beginning of the pandemic," LFB Director Bob Lang said on Monday.

Lang said shifting the tax filing date for individual and corporate taxes from April to July likely allowed many Wisconsinites to wait to file their taxes until a little later in the summer.

"I think what we saw was tax collections as the pandemic went on got a little stronger and stronger each month," Lang said.

A final report will be released in October to include expenditures and revenues, but Lang said he doesn't anticipate any major changes and the state will likely end the fiscal year with "a relatively large balance."