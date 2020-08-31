 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, preliminary figures show state tax collections increased
0 comments
topical alert top story

Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, preliminary figures show state tax collections increased

{{featured_button_text}}

Despite concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic — and subsequent shutdown of businesses — would drastically limit state tax revenue, Wisconsin's latest tax collections report shows a slight increase from last year.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Monday reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 1.1% increase from the previous year. That's about $112.6 million, or only 0.6%, less than projected in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.

"I think we can say the collections were better than folks anticipated as we went through these last months, especially in the beginning of the pandemic," LFB director Bob Lang said Monday.

The tax filing date for individual and corporate taxes was shifted from April to July, and Lang said tax collections "got a little stronger and stronger each month."

A final report released in October will include expenditures and revenues, but Lang said he doesn't anticipate any major changes and the state will likely end the fiscal year with "a relatively large balance."

"We’re not certain what’s going to happen in 2021; we haven’t taken that look. But at least there will be a healthy balance going forward into the next fiscal year," Lang said.

While lawmakers earlier this year foreshadowed the need to convene on a budget repair bill to address shortfalls in state revenue, such a bill to balance the budget may not be necessary this calendar year.

However, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chairman of the Legislature's budget committee, said a budget repair bill still may be necessary to ease any potential impacts on the 2021-23 budget.

“I would say that while all this is good news, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t tough days ahead," Nygren said. "If you don’t do additional reductions between now and the end of this second year of the budget, all the negative impacts will fall into the next budget. ... My opinion is it’s better to make those tough decisions now."

The full impact of COVID-19 remains to be seen in Wisconsin, including on businesses and individuals drawing unemployment. Last week, the Department of Workforce Development reported nearly 500,000 claimants have been paid more than $3.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 15.

So far this year, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered about $320 million in cuts from state agencies' operational budgets in response to projected shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.

Under state law, about $106 million of the 2019-20 tax collections will be deposited into the Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy-day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency. While the stabilization fund was projected to exceed $1 billion earlier this year, new projections show the fund will reach about $761.8 million, according to LFB.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics