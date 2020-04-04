Despite challenges and concerns, Wisconsin trudges on to Tuesday election

While still a contested race for the nomination, national political analysts say it's all but certain at this point that Biden, who saw renewed life after a February victory in South Carolina's primary, appears to have an insurmountable lead.

"I don't see any reason why Joe Biden is anything other than the de facto nominee at this point," Amy Walter, political analyst and national editor of The Cook Political Report, said Friday. "In order for Bernie Sanders to have any chance at all of winning the nomination, he'd need to pull in something like 64% of the vote … in every primary that has not been held."

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, said outside of Biden dropping out of the race for some reason, the former vice president's roughly 300-delegate lead is a significant hurdle for Sanders to overcome.

"It's over," Sabato said.

However, Sean Ward, Sanders' state coordinator in Wisconsin, said Sanders' election campaign has continued to push forward, albeit with a more virtual approach to getting out the vote with more phone calls and online efforts.