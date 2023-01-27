Designers wow big crowd with visions for Lake Monona waterfront

The three high-power finalists in a city design competition to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront shared inspirations and visions before a big crowd Thursday night at the Madison Central Library.

The finalists — Sasaki of Denver; James Corner Field Operations of New York; and Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts — wowed more than 200 people jammed into the library's main room with bold concepts that would reshape and animate 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of parkland, including Law Park, the John Nolen Drive causeway and the northern part of Olin Park.

"I'm really grateful there's so much interest in this project," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

The design teams underscored the city's historic connection to its lakes and the importance of a future with enhanced water quality, better access and an array of offerings available to all.

"The city of Madison and Lake Monona have a cherished relationship," said Agency Landscape + Planning's Gina Ford. But the city is "living with 20th-century decisions."

It's possible to "bring a profound sense of nature back to the waterfront," Corner said.

"We can give back to the lake," said Sasaki's Anna Cawrse.

The design teams spent about 20 minutes each offering multimedia presentations before the standing-room-only crowd before moving to the hallways to engage audience members in one-on-one conversations about their concepts, which were offered on large boards on easels.

Anne Allstatt, a longtime South Side resident, said she was excited to learn the city is considering plans to reimagine the John Nolen Drive causeway and make it a place the public can better enjoy. Asked if she'd like to see the concepts shared on Thursday be realized, she quickly replied, "Absolutely."

"I literally had goosebumps during the presentations," said longtime Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. "The enthusiasm in the air was palpable. Everyone I've talked to tonight has been universally enthusiastic about the visions shared with the community this evening."

Dramatic concepts

Corner's proposal, "The Wild Lakeshore," would transform John Nolen Drive into a green, tree-lined boulevard, "re-wild" the shoreline to improve lake health and water quality, connect the city to the lake with green streets, crossings and decking over John Nolen Drive and develop four parks centered around destination piers.

Broadly, the proposal will "thicken the edge" of the waterfront, creating a more soft, beautiful connection between the city and lake, Corner said. The concept would help create a mashland at Olin Park and reuse the earth from there to fill other areas of the project site, especially around Monona Terrace.

Corner's "Law Park North" would feature a pier extending from King Street with boathouse. It offers a beach, a restaurant and event venue, outdoor event and performance space, a hillside playground and another pier extending from Wilson Street. "Law Park South" delivers a striking pier extending from Hamilton Street and multiple opportunities to access the lake including a sandy beach with food stand, boat launch and boardwalks.

Monona Terrace would get a new circular ramp to the rooftop terrace and a wide fishing pier along the shoreline. The northern section of Olin Park would be extended by the new marshland, and there would also be a nature center and a "Discovery Pier" with views of the state Capitol.

Agency Landscape + Planning's proposal, "Reviving Lake Monona," would create an ecologically restored shoreline with improved water quality and wildlife habitat, improved pedestrian connections to the waterfront, and the three distinct districts.

The concept is to create "a green and blue edge to the city," Ford said.

Agency's centerpiece City District centered at Monona Terrace would transform the space around the convention center from a sea of concrete and asphalt to "Monona Hill" a signature waterfront park with a "community lawn," amphitheater-like spectator spaces, fitness amenities, and more.

The "Causeway District" would have a restored marshy edge, while a "walk on water" trail would run the length of the project site but be separate from the "fast" Capital City Trail for cyclists. The new walkway would offer a route for slower strolls and places to stop and would be supported by a structural system that mimics a breakwater. A "Park District" at Olin Park would feature a shoreline marsh, a circular segment of the "walk on water" an adjacent beach, and improved parking.

Sasaki's plan, "Voices of the Lake," would emphasize green infrastructure like rain gardens and wetlands and seek to create stronger connections between the lake and Downtown and nearby neighborhoods. It then divides the site into four districts.

The plan features a "story walk" with elements like sidewalk graphics and quotes on walls along the project site's four districts.

The city has an opportunity to "redefine" its relationship with the waterfront, Cawrse said.

"Law Park Edge," to the east of Monona Terrace, would include a new park over John Nolen Drive with amphitheater, boat house and community center, restaurant, outdoor event space, beach and swimming. "Lake Lounge," to the west of the convention center, would showcase would offer new areas for food trucks and bridge system to the state Capitol. The "Community Causeway" would make John Nolen Drive safer for pedestrians by reducing traffic speed and improving bike and pedestrian crossings while using raingardens and wetlands to clean stormwater coming from the roadway.

"Olin Overlook" features a nature center, a raised boardwalk, additional trees and wildflower plantings, an interpretive nature trail and vistas of the city's skyline.

Asked about the design challenge offerings, local historian David Mollenhoff said, "I think it's the greatest development opportunity of the 21st century."

City wants input

The presentations and an online city survey on the three options open until March 23 launch an eight-week public comment phase that will lead to the city's Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee selecting a preferred plan.

Then, the Ad-hoc Committee will work with the chosen design team to refine the option prior to submittal to the City Council in August. The plan will be referred to various city committees for further review.

The Parks Division will post periodic updates on the selection and refinement process.

