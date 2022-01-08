Design competition seeks to make Lake Monona waterfront a 'must see' destination

The city spent $260,000 for a consultant to produce a 216-page preliminary report completed in May 2021. It will now spend $225,000 -- half of that privately funded -- for design challenge stipends, and another $200,000 for the chosen team to refine the preferred master plan.

"By bringing in national and international firms for the design challenge, the city and its community partners, are encouraging visionary, creative, significant and meaningful plans for this incredibly important section of our region," said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc. "It’s time for our community to think boldly about how all of us access our water; this challenge is a great start."

The city's Capitol Improvement Plan includes $2.5 million for a demonstration project along the waterfront, but making the master plan a reality will require continuing support from project advocates and the private sector, officials said.

While plans for the waterfront have come and gone, what's different this time is the level of cooperation between the public and private sectors — plus the timing of the John Nolen Drive reconstruction, including the causeway bridges, and the city's acquisition of the two-story Olin Park Facility, Rhodes-Conway and others said.