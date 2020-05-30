Design commission approves Moxy Hotel, Archipelago Village

Archipelago Village, a multi-building proposal in the 900 block of East Main Street, has moved to its next phase of approvals.
On May 27, the city of Madison's Urban Design Commission (UDC) gave final approval to a proposed five-story, 92,000-square-foot office building. It's proposed to be the future home of WHEDA (the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority), as well as a five-story parking structure. The project, from local developer Curt Brink, is at 902-908 East Main.
Brink, who said the project hopes to start construction in the fall, has city approval for a 10-story office building that would share a five-story parking structure with the Hotel Indigo.
The Mautz Paint building renovation opened in 2019 at 901 E. Washington Ave. and was part of the first phase of Brink’s vision for Archipelago Village. A future phase of the proposal could include a 10 story mixed-use apartment building at 929 E. Washington Ave. and an affordable housing building on East Main Street.
UDC also gave final approval to the proposed Moxy hotel, which would be located at 825 E. Washington Ave. The Moxy Madison would be an eight-story building with 151 guest rooms, aimed at attracting visitors from Breese Stevens Field and The Sylvee.
The Moxy is aiming its marketing materials at millennials and 20-somethings. Design plans include a bar at the front check-in desk and complimentary drinks for people as they receive their room key. The Moxy has planned a restaurant on the eighth floor, though a tenant has not yet been announced.
North Central Group, a Middleton-based hospitality firm, has proposed The Moxy.
“We’ve been happy about the community support we have received,” said Andy Inman, vice president of development for North Central Group. It continues to be an exciting project for that part of East Washington Avenue.”
The hospitality industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Inman says that North Central Group, which also developed the AC Hotel by Marriott on the Capitol Loop, is prepared to have patrons safely use Hotel Moxy.
“We really have figured out the way to do things safely and as we re-open,” Inman said. “The confidence of consumers needs to come back and understand how things can be done safely. Our front line team members have been doing sanitation in guest rooms at AC Hotel and our front desk staff have done a great job helping guests be safe. It can be done responsibly.”
The Madison Plan Commission expects to review the Moxy proposal on June 8. It would not seek to break ground until 2021.
Also on May 27, the UDC received an informational presentation about the Westgate Mall Redevelopment Plan, which is being filed by developer JT Klein Co. and representatives of the Hy-Vee grocery store.
The plan calls for the demolition of the single story Westgate Mall, now vacant. Plans show a development with seven buildings, a park and a plaza. The current address is 617 S. Whitney Way.
Among those buildings could be a four to five-story, 153-housing unit (market rate) as well as a 70-unit workforce development building, 161 senior living units, and an additional 79-unit residence (also market rate). There would be a one to one ratio of underground parking as well, a private drive with sidewalks, a public butterfly gardena nd public art.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.