Design commission approves Moxy Hotel, Archipelago Village

The Moxy is aiming its marketing materials at millennials and 20-somethings. Design plans include a bar at the front check-in desk and complimentary drinks for people as they receive their room key. The Moxy has planned a restaurant on the eighth floor, though a tenant has not yet been announced.

North Central Group, a Middleton-based hospitality firm, has proposed The Moxy.

“We’ve been happy about the community support we have received,” said Andy Inman, vice president of development for North Central Group. It continues to be an exciting project for that part of East Washington Avenue.”

The hospitality industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Inman says that North Central Group, which also developed the AC Hotel by Marriott on the Capitol Loop, is prepared to have patrons safely use Hotel Moxy.

“We really have figured out the way to do things safely and as we re-open,” Inman said. “The confidence of consumers needs to come back and understand how things can be done safely. Our front line team members have been doing sanitation in guest rooms at AC Hotel and our front desk staff have done a great job helping guests be safe. It can be done responsibly.”