Department of Justice launches statewide sexual assault evidence tracking system

The state Justice Department launched a new software program Wednesday that will allow sexual assault survivors to track evidence collected in sexual assault cases.

The system will provide people with updates of the sexual assault kits from medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and crime laboratories, detailing the amount of time spent at each facility, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a press conference Wednesday.

"This system will empower survivors to learn about the status of their kit at any time and help prevent a future backlog of untested sexual assault kits," Kaul said in a statement.

Kaul announced the software would be coming last April. The effort came after the DOJ, under both Kaul and his predecessor, Republican Brad Schimel, worked to eliminate a backlog of nearly 7,000 forensic exams in law enforcement and hospital custody across the state that DOJ discovered in 2014.

With federal grant funding, Wisconsin began testing those kits in 2016 and finished in late 2019. Kaul announced in November 2019 that the backlog of forensic exams, some of which dated back to the 1980s, had been cleared.

Sexual assault kits can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted. The thousands of cases remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified and prosecutors thought cases were too weak to continue or victims wouldn’t cooperate.

The program launch comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a measure requiring the DOJ to establish the tracking system. The law requires the agency or professional dealing to feed updates into the tracking system, which "is now live ahead of the statutory requirement," the DOJ statement noted.

Gun legislation

The day after an 18-year-old killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school, almost all of whom were students, Kaul slammed Republican legislators for not spending time on passing "common sense gun safety measures that can make our community safer."

Evers called for a special session in 2019 to pass gun control bills, but the Republican-led Assembly and Senate refused to act on the measures and ended their respective sessions in under a minute.

"Our Republican legislators have made the choice not to act ... and until they act, you can't expect a different result," he said Wednesday.

Kaul called for Republican legislators to rethink their efforts to increase gun accessibility. This year, Evers vetoed AB 597, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns to places of worship located on school grounds, and AB 495, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns in their vehicles on school grounds.

"Politicians, and Republican politicians in particular, need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA," Kaul said. "They need to be more worried about about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.