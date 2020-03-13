Department of Health Services orders all Wisconsin schools to close

All Wisconsin schools will be required to close under an order issued by the Department of Health Services to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order, to take effect no later than 5 p.m. on March 18, affects nearly 1 million Wisconsin children in grades K-12 in public and private schools. Schools, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, such as Dane, are allowed to close earlier if they choose. The closure of all public schools is possibly unprecedented in Wisconsin's modern history.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday directed the Department of Health Services, the state agency tasked with managing COVID-19, to issue the order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools.

"Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Evers said in a statement.

The anticipated re-opening date for schools is April 6, however, the re-opening date is subject to change pending further information.