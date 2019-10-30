Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation that would decriminalize the possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
However, with Republican leadership in both the Assembly and Senate resistant to more lax marijuana laws, the bill is poised to have a difficult time making it to the Governor's desk.
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, said the bill aims to address racial disparities in Wisconsin's criminal justice system, noting that African Americans are arrested for marijuana possession four times the rate of white residents, despite similar rates of usage.
"Far too many of our children are raised without both parents present due to the possession of small amounts of marijuana," Stubbs said during a Wednesday press conference. "When one community is disproportionately impacted by these policies, it is beyond time to pursue absolutely real solutions."
The bill, introduced by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Representatives Stubbs, David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, and Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, would eliminate the penalty for possessing 28 grams or less of marijuana. Manufacturing or distributing 28 grams or less — or if the amount of marijuana plants in possession is no more than two — also would be decriminalized under the bill.
The bill also would eliminate law enforcement's ability to use the odor of marijuana to establish probable cause.
However, Republican leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have been largely unwilling to take up discussion on marijuana legalization.
“I’ve long been an opponent to any type of marijuana legalization and doubt that any proposals currently being floated will gain support from Republicans in the Senate," Fitzgerald said in a statement.
The bill bears similarities to plans introduced earlier this year by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and legalize it for medical use. Republicans ultimately rejected the plan during this summer's budget discussion.
Wednesday's bill also comes about one month after the announcement of bipartisan medical marijuana legislation, which has received little attention from GOP leadership.
That bill, introduced by Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point; Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point; and Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, was the first bipartisan effort to legalize cannabis for medical use since 2001.
In an interview this week with WISC-TV, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, reiterated his stance that he is open to medical marijuana, but added he is opposed to a current proposal by Testin, Taylor Erpenbach.
"It shouldn’t be smoked. It should be taken in pill form. It shouldn’t even be edible so a child could get at it," Vos told WISC-TV.
Vos' spokeswoman Kit Beyer said in a Wednesday email Vos is opposed to decriminalizing marijuana and the Assembly Republican caucus does not support the matter.
During Wednesday's press conference, Crowley said proponents of the bill hope to advocate to other members of the Republican party in an effort to drum up support.
"Speaker Vos is one of 63 Republican members," Crowley said. "Just because he is against this bill doesn't mean, as Democrats or anybody who is a member of the Legislature, that we shouldn't put forth bills that can actually make true change in peoples' lives."