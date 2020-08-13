You are the owner of this article.
Demolition of Government East parking garage Downtown starts next week
Government East parking garage

Demolition on the Government East parking garage, built in 1958, will start next week, the city of Madison said. 

 RUTHIE HAUGE

The long-awaited demolition of the Government East parking garage to make way for the Judge Doyle Square development Downtown starts next week, the city of Madison said. 

Once demolished, the dilapidated garage will be replaced with a hotel, commercial space and apartments. The structure was the first public parking garage owned by the city of Madison. 

The newly constructed Wilson Street Garage just adjacent officially opened to the public in June. 

Demolition will start on the west side of the Government East garage along South Pinckney Street and then move east. Dave Schaller, city project manager with Madison's Engineering Division, said in a statement that local businesses should expect some noise and vibrations. 

The demotion project is expected to be complected by November. Work on the east side will take longer as the structure butts up against the Great Dane Pub and the Tempest Oyster Bar. 

"The site will end up with the crushed concrete remaining on site as backfill, possibly sloping down from street grades," Schaller said.

Schaller said the contractor will be using water to minimize dust. 

