Democrats take aim at Rep. Glenn Grothman over comment that Black Lives Matter dislikes 'old-fashioned family'

Rep. Glenn Grothman has taken fire from Democrats after the Wisconsin Republican described the Black Lives Matter movement as "a group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family" on the House floor Wednesday.
Speaking on the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed later that day, Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, expressed opposition to a measure included in the bill that would expand the earned income tax credit for single people, which he described as a "marriage penalty."
“I bring it up because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election,” Grothman said. “I know it’s a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family."
He added he was "disturbed that we have another program here in which we’re increasing the marriage penalty.”
Grothman's comments drew an immediate condemnation from Democrat Stacey Plaskett, a delegate representing the Virgin Islands.
“How dare you," Plaskett said. "How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward, that I've heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district."
“We have been able to keep our families alive for over 400 years, and the assault on our families to not have Black lives or not even have Black families," she added. "How dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community. That is outrageous. That should be stricken down."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, shared a video of Plaskett's rebuttal on Twitter, adding, "Systemic racism is real. Even on the floor of Congress. I stand with (Plaskett) and thank her for speaking truth to power."
Following the House vote, Grothman told the Journal Sentinel he was referring only to the Black Lives Matter movement in his comments and not the Black community.
"Obviously I didn’t say those things, so she’s making stuff up. I am referring to the Black Lives Matter organization and its Marxist founders," Grothman said.
Asked about the reference to a "marriage penalty," Grothman said, "I put the two together. We have the power of Black Lives Matter, which is opposed to the nuclear family, and another program, or expansion of a current program, which penalizes you for getting married. I don't think we point this stuff out enough."