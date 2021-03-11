Democrats take aim at Rep. Glenn Grothman over comment that Black Lives Matter dislikes 'old-fashioned family'

Rep. Glenn Grothman has taken fire from Democrats after the Wisconsin Republican described the Black Lives Matter movement as "a group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family" on the House floor Wednesday.

Speaking on the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed later that day, Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, expressed opposition to a measure included in the bill that would expand the earned income tax credit for single people, which he described as a "marriage penalty."

“I bring it up because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election,” Grothman said. “I know it’s a group that doesn’t like the old-fashioned family."

He added he was "disturbed that we have another program here in which we’re increasing the marriage penalty.”

Grothman's comments drew an immediate condemnation from Democrat Stacey Plaskett, a delegate representing the Virgin Islands.

“How dare you," Plaskett said. "How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families despite some of the issues, some of the things that you have put forward, that I've heard out of your mouth in the Oversight Committee, in your own district."