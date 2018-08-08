Seven of the eight Democratic candidates for governor are meeting Wednesday night in Madison for one of the last debates before next week's primary election.
The candidates are State Superintendent Tony Evers, former Democratic Party chairman Matt Flynn, political activist Mike McCabe, corporate lawyer Josh Pade, former Rep. Kelda Roys, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and Sen. Kathleen Vinehout.
State firefighter union president Mahlon Mitchell was traveling back from a convention in Seattle on Wednesday and won't be attending the debate, his campaign spokeswoman said. Earlier in the day the Republican Party of Wisconsin called on Mitchell to account for a 2015 U.S. Department of Labor audit that found his union violated record-keeping and financial disclosure requirements.
Evers has led the field by double-digits in recent publicly available polling, though Roys raised the most money in July. Both have aired two different TV ads in recent weeks. Flynn, Mitchell, Soglin and McCabe have also run paid TV ads. Vinehout is not planning to run TV ads before Tuesday.
The winner of the primary will face Gov. Scott Walker, who is running for a third term.
The debate, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Madison Public Library, is sponsored by WORT 89.9 FM, Isthmus, The Progressive magazine and the Madison Public Library. The event is free and open to the public, or can be viewed online here.
The candidates are also scheduled to meet Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Democratic Party of Dane County at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. Democratic Party members will be allowed to participate in a straw poll at the event with results announced at the end.