Democrats pass new rules that would allow virtual convention

"Our number one proposal is for the health and safety of the American people," Perez said, emphasizing that final decisions haven't been made.

The resolution also would allow two of the most high-profile convention committees — the Rules Committee and the Credentials Committee — to conduct business without having their final reports approved by the full convention, a maneuver that could minimize some floor fights.

All convention delegates still will get to vote on the party platform.

If the plan gets the expected final approval, the resolution effectively would prevent national party officials from having to convene again ahead of the convention to approve any atypical convention protocols.

Perez had previously announced a delay of the convention, pushing it back from July 13-16 to the week of Aug. 17, the week before Republicans are set to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has left open the possibility of changes in the GOP convention, as well, though President Donald Trump has made clear his eagerness for the 2020 campaign to return to normal even as the coronavirus spreads.