Democrats lead Republicans in fundraising as 2020 campaign enters final days

As candidates make their last push in the final days before the November election, Democrats at both the federal and state level are leading their Republican counterparts, at least in the race for cash.

The latest reports filed by Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden with the Federal Election Commission show Biden outraising Trump by nearly three and a half times, and ending September with nearly three times as much cash as Trump.

In the latest fundraising period stretching from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Biden raised $282 million while Trump took in $81 million. Biden closed the period with $177 million in the bank, while Trump had $63 million.

When combined with fundraising effort led by the Republican National Committee and associated groups, Trump and Republicans raised $247.8 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had $251.4 million on hand at the end of September, compared with $432 million for Biden.