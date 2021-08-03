Democrats introduce bills that would overhaul Wisconsin campaign finance system

Wisconsin Democrats introduced a package of bills on Tuesday that would make a series of changes to the state's campaign finance laws by imposing stricter campaign contribution limits and requiring more transparency among donors.
Several Democrats, as well as advocacy groups such as the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, introduced seven bills to address a campaign finance system they say favors the wealthy and corporations and has delegated Wisconsinites to the role of mere spectators to the political process.
"In race after race, year after year, campaign finance records are being broken," said Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild. "All this spells disaster for the citizens of Wisconsin. It's disaster because our voices are being drowned out. There's no way that the average citizen of Wisconsin has an equal say with the billionaires and the special interests."
Democrats introducing the legislation included Sens. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee; Melissa Agard, D-Madison; and Reps. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay; Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee; and Lisa Subeck, D-Madison.
One of the bills, coined the "campaign contribution limits act," would limit contributions to political action committees, which are formed by corporations, labor unions and organizations to support or defeat candidates; legislative campaign committees; and political parties to no more than $10,000, with the exception of a candidate contributing personal funds to his or her own candidate committee.
Changes Republicans made to the state's campaign finance laws in 2015 have led to a dramatic increase in the amounts of money that campaigns and especially political parties have raised.
Under current law, individual contributions to most statewide offices are capped at $20,000.
Under the 2015 changes, political parties can accept unlimited amounts of money, and can turn around and transfer those amounts to candidate committees. In recent years the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has taken advantage of these campaign finance law changes. In the first half of this year, DPW raised about $4 million, about four times the amount the state Republican Party did, and has in turn transferred over $1 million to Gov. Tony Evers' campaign account.
The "campaign contribution limits act" would also cut in half the amount of money political action committees are allowed to contribute to candidates, currently set at $86,000 to the governor; and $44,000 to the attorney general, for example.
Other bills included in the legislation would impose a broader definition of a political action committee, defining it as including a person that spends more than $1,000 over a year on political activity. Current law defines a political action committee as a person that either directly advocates for a candidate or outcome, or spends more than 50% of total yearly expenditures on political activity.
Another bill would require any donor contributing more than $100 to disclose their name and place of employment. Current law only requires the reporting of the donor's occupation at the $200 and up level.
Another measure would place a question on the November 2022 ballot to ask Wisconsinites if Congress should propose an amendment to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court ruling "Citizens United v. FEC," which ruled that limiting independent political spending from corporations and other groups violates the First Amendment right to free speech.