Democrats on Thursday will introduce a bill repealing provisions in the law that limit Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's ability to resolve lawsuits, a move they say is needed for him to conduct Justice Department business.
The legislation comes amid a stalemate between Kaul and the Republican leaders of a committee with oversight over the Department of Justice over the process for settling lawsuits under laws Republicans passed in December.
The bill, which has almost no chance of being passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature, reflects the growing frustration among Democrats at what they view as the impracticality of laws giving the Republican-controlled Legislature more authority over Justice Department business.
"Last week, we saw firsthand the dysfunction caused by these reckless, ill-conceived and unworkable laws," Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said in a statement. "The answer to the chaos caused by this unprecedented power grab is to repeal their constraints on the Attorney General and let him do his job and settle cases without legislative interference."
Provisions in the "lame-duck" laws, which were adopted after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker lost re-election but before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took office, require Kaul to seek the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee's approval to settle some lawsuits.
The bill introduced by the four Democratic members of the Joint Finance Committee — Reps. Taylor and Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee; and Sens. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, and LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee — would repeal the provisions of the law limiting Kaul by requiring him to seek budget committee approval for settling or dropping lawsuits. It would also repeal the portion of the law curtailing Kaul's authority to allocate settlement funds.
The more than 8-month-old laws do not provide a straightforward procedure to approve settlements, and Republicans and Kaul have so far failed to agree on one despite corresponding for months on the issue. Kaul and the DOJ have warned the state could be at risk of losing out on millions of dollars in settlement money if officials don't determine a way forward.
Last week, Kaul said each budget committee member would need to sign a confidentiality agreement to review and approve the cases he brought to them. But all lawmakers objected to doing so for different reasons.
The DOJ on Wednesday rejected the committee's proposal for guaranteeing confidentiality when discussing and approving lawsuits: hiring a taxpayer-funded attorney to sign a confidentiality agreement that would have apparently bound all committee members to secrecy.
More than a dozen lawsuits, some that could net the state millions of dollars, are essentially on hold due to the inaction of the Legislature’s budget committee. So far, it's not clear how lawmakers and Kaul will remedy the issue.
The standoff between Kaul and Republicans was prompted after he sought the committee's approval to move forward with an unknown lawsuit potentially involving other states. Kaul last week told the committee it would need to act immediately, but later said the deadline no longer was in place.
The development came as Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, reportedly proposed a $10 billion to $12 billion nationwide settlement that would resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits brought against it for devastation caused by opioids. On Thursday, a group of state attorneys general reportedly pushed back on the settlement, arguing it doesn’t provide enough money to satisfy them, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Earlier this year, Evers in his state budget proposed repealing most major provisions of the lame-duck laws, but Republican lawmakers stripped the proposal out of the budget.