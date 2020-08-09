Democrats' fight to save Evers' veto begins with primary

Six Senate primaries are for open seats, including two that have been held by Republicans and four by Democrats. The GOP wants to flip two of those seats.

One of them is on the western side of the state, where former state Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff is locked in a three-way Democratic primary for former Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling’s seat in the 32nd District. Pfaff decided to run for the Legislature after the Republican-controlled Senate fired him from his job as agriculture secretary last year.

Republican Dan Kapanke is waiting to take on the Democratic candidate in November. Kapanke defeated Pfaff to win the seat in 2004, but lost it to Shilling in a 2011 recall spurred by anger over former Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 union law. He ran again in 2016, only to lose to Shilling in a recount.

The other open seat in the GOP’s crosshairs is in northeastern Wisconsin’s 30th Senate District. Sandra Ewald of Green Bay and Jonathon Hansen of De Pere are vying for the Democratic nomination. Hansen’s uncle, Dave Hansen, retired this year after holding the seat for 19 years. Waiting to take on the Democratic nominee in November is Green Bay lawyer Eric Wimberger. Republicans like his chances; the district leans conservative and Dave Hansen was often seen as vulnerable.