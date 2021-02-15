Democrats expect Evers' second budget address will emphasize core values

When Democrat Tony Evers ran for governor in 2018, he focused on three things: expand health care, bolster education funding and "fix the damn roads."

Some three years and one pandemic later, members of his party say they expect Evers to return to those themes when he delivers his budget speech Tuesday night — even as he seeks to address some of the more immediate challenges facing Wisconsinites tied to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I think that it's going to be in a lot of ways what people are used to hearing from Gov. Evers," said Melissa Baldauff, a Democratic strategist and former Evers aide. "And the things that they hear are going to remind them why they voted for him in the first place. This is going to be about the will of the people (and) ... about addressing the issues that the people of this state care about."