MILWAUKEE — Democrats handily chose Ben Wikler to lead the state party over the next two years, a tenure that will include overseeing the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin.
Wikler, a former senior adviser at MoveOn and the first candidate to enter the DPW race earlier this year, topped state Rep. David Bowen, the party's outgoing vice chair, on a five-to-one margin Sunday. In all, Wikler received 1,006 votes to 233 votes for Bowen, D-Milwaukee.
The rest of Wikler's ticket — Milwaukee County Supervisor Felesia Martin and Outagamie County Democratic Party chair Lee Snodgrass — also won their races for first and second vice chair.
"We are going to come together as a party, we’re going to show this country what is possible in Wisconsin. We are going to lead and we are going to win," Wikler told attendees at the party's annual convention, which took place this year at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
Wikler succeeds former Chair Martha Laning, who was first elected in 2015 and announced earlier this year she wouldn't seek the post again.
Bowen, meanwhile, ran on a ticket with Sauk County Democratic Party Chair Tammy Wood and University of Wisconsin-Madison student Alicia Lorta.
In his address to attendees on Saturday, Bowen called for expanding the electorate in each election cycle rather than relying on Madison and Milwaukee, as well as focusing on a complete digital strategy, building a small-dollar donor network and establishing "authentic relationships" with Wisconsinites across the state.
Wikler told reporters after the convention ended that his first priorities as chair will be to "lean-in to the fight to expand Medicaid" in Wisconsin, adding the party is "hungry to stand up for Wisconsin families."
Going forward, he said the party would work to grow its statewide, year-round organizing structure that Laning put in place in order to support the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.
And he pledged Democrats would "build a ground operation like no one in Wisconsin's ever seen" so the state can be "a blue brick wall" in 2020.