Democrats: Carpenter's treatment of Madison candidate Nada Elmikashfi 'crossed the line'

Elmikashfi, 24, is one of seven Democrats looking to succeed veteran Sen. Fred Risser in the 26th District. She's been outspoken on Twitter over the course of her campaign, defending the removal of the "Forward" and Hans Christian Heg statues and calling for changes within the state Democratic Party to make it more inclusive.

The bill from Carpenter and Hutton gained support from around two dozen lawmakers, including just one other Democrat: Milwaukee Rep. Christine Sinicki, according to a list of backers from Hutton's office.

It's unclear whether the legislation would be acted on this session, as it's unknown when or if lawmakers would convene given the current election cycle.

Still, it's possible, for example, that the state Senate could return to finish up any regular session bills members want to sign off on, or that both chambers may convene during the lame-duck period after the November general election to act on police overhaul efforts.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.