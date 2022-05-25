Democrats calls on GOP Legislature to take up gun safety measures after past efforts failed

The day after a gunman killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul called on Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature to ban untraceable, homemade guns and require universal background checks for gun buyers.

Separately, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, circulated a petition calling on the Legislature to approve universal background checks and allow judges to take guns away from owners they deem risky. In 2019 Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called his first special session encouraging legislators to pass those measures, but Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.

Along with banning untraceable "ghost guns" and background checks, Kaul called for keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, which his spokesperson Gillian Drummond said was referencing last week's Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that allows certain domestic abusers to receive a concealed carry permit.

"These are steps that have broad public support," he said. "What we lack is legislative will."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, as well as several Republican legislators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2019, Vos reiterated Republican concerns that red-flag laws, under which people deemed to be threats by a court must surrender their firearms, would infringe upon due process.

"We already have had these debates, we already know where people stand, I don't necessarily want to spend a bunch of time playing politics with this," Vos said.

Evers slammed the Legislature's inaction at the time. This year, Evers vetoed AB 597, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns to places of worship located on school grounds, and AB 495, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns in their vehicles on school grounds.

"Politicians, and Republican politicians in particular, need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA," Kaul said Wednesday. "They need to be more worried about about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe."

In Washington D.C., Republican Sen. Ron Johnson refused to answer whether he would support background checks for people who want to buy guns. Calling Tuesday's shooting "heartbreaking" in an interview with radio host James T. Harris, Johnson blamed the shooting on many Americans' secularization and called for stronger communities and "renewed faith."

Johnson on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday also called for the passage of a measure authored that would codify the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety into law.

That measure, the Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021, calls for the clearinghouse to include information about threat prevention, preparedness, protection, mitigation, incident response and recovery.

"It’s a good idea," Johnson said on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday. "It could save lives. It is an action when people are calling for action following this tragedy."

The legislation does not call for background checks for gun buyers. Neither chamber in Congress has voted on the measure.

