Gov. Tony Evers called on lawmakers to convene Thursday at 2 p.m. to take up gun control legislation, but when the hour arrived, Senate Republicans were nowhere to be found on the Senate floor.
Democratic senators in the minority gathered there instead to hold a prayer ceremony. They later in a press conference called on Republicans to debate gun control legislation, but Republicans have so far showed no interest. The Assembly meanwhile was still holding its regular session at 2 p.m. and Republicans declined a Democratic request to break into special session.
The Assembly and Senate sessions, which can be held any time between 2 p.m. and midnight, have yet to be held. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has said the session will be adjourned immediately after it begins — as Republicans have no interest in discussing or formally voting on the legislation.
"They are refusing to come to work," said Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee. "I get it if you disagree with a piece of legislation, I’m all for a little debate and disagreement, but you’ve got to show up for work. You’ve got to show up to defend your position."
Senate Republicans have said they plan to call a skeleton session, which does not require a quorum, on the legislation. The Assembly, which is also Republican-led, is expected to make a similar move Thursday regarding the special session.
Evers called for the session to vote on bills that would require universal background checks for all firearm purchases in Wisconsin and implement so-called red flag laws, under which people deemed to be threats by a court must surrender their firearms.
"For the first time in eight years, we have a governor and attorney general who are offering more than thoughts and prayers to end gun violence and support victims and their families," Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. "Let it be clear that what stands in the way of voting on commonsense gun safety issues are Republican politicians and their loyalty to the NRA. Every day that Republicans ignore this crisis is one more day closer to another tragedy.”
A recent Marquette Law School Poll found 80% of Wisconsinites support expanded background checks — including nearly 70% of gun owners.
"These are not partisan issues, they are commonsense public safety issues. They are issues that are supported by a majority of Democrats, they're supported by a majority of Republicans, they're supported by a majority of gun owners," Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "It seems like the only place we can't find a majority of support for this legislation is in the Wisconsin state legislature."
Both Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have said they have no plans of seriously debating or voting on the governor's legislation.
Evers in a Thursday letter again urged Vos and Fitzgerald to hold a formal vote on the legislation.
"The people of this state expect more from their elected officials and they deserve to know where each of those 132 members stand on these commonsense proposals," Evers said in the letter. "If you refuse the people of this state a vote on these proposals, you are once again denying the will of the people, circumventing the democratic process, and refusing to do your jobs. It's time to stop with the partisan games and political power grabs."
Another partisan battle
Thursday's special sessions mark the latest clash between Evers and Majority Republicans.
On Tuesday, the Senate voted 19-14 along party lines to fire Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary Brad Pfaff, who has been serving in that role since January after being appointed by Evers.
A governor’s appointee has not been denied by the Senate since at least 1987, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has hinted that other nominees — including Sara Meaney, secretary of the Department of Tourism; Dawn Crim, secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services; Craig Thompson, secretary of the Department of Transportation; and Andrea Palm, secretary of the Department of Health Services — also may have trouble getting support from enough Republican senators to secure approval.
Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday and Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the governor from using partial veto authority to increase state spending.
The constitutional amendment needs to pass both the Senate and Assembly again in a new session, and finally be ratified by voters in a general election before it would take effect. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.
The amendment was introduced in July in the wake of the signing of the state budget, when Evers used his veto power in one case to increase school funding by about $65 million more than the Republican-controlled Legislature intended.
He did that by taking a $630 per-pupil amount the Legislature had deleted from existing law, restoring the "$63" and adding that new number to a different per-pupil amount the Legislature had created.