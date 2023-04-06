For over a decade, Democrats have called for undoing Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative maps, which are broadly considered the most gerrymandered in the nation.

Those calls have grown louder since liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz, who has called the current maps "rigged," defeated conservative Dan Kelly by 11% in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

On Thursday, Nicole Safar with the liberal group Law Forward said she was working with Madison law firm Stafford Rosenbaum and the Campaign Legal Center to file a lawsuit in the late summer or early fall — about the time Protasiewicz will join the court, cementing a 4-3 liberal majority — challenging the current legislative maps. Critics say those maps have locked in a lopsided Republican majority in the Legislature, regardless of Democratic turnout.

Saying discussions about the group's legal strategy are "ongoing and evolving," Safar added, "The real issue at stake is that Wisconsin voters have suffered and are suffering a constitutional injury to their right to vote and have that vote matter."

But while liberals are fired up about the issue, experts say the state’s political geography makes it unlikely that any new set of legislative maps would give Democrats a majority.

"Under neutrally drawn maps, Republicans would still have a structural advantage based on the political geography of the state," said John Johnson, a research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School who has extensively analyzed the state's maps. "But there would be a whole lot more seats that would actually have the potential to change hands in any given election."

That's a situation Democratic leaders have said they would welcome.

"Even if we had maps that have a slight Republican majority, just by the drawing of those maps, that is a completely different situation than we're in now because then we can compete," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said at a WisPolitics.com luncheon earlier this year.

"These maps are really not allowing the will of the people to be represented, and Republicans do not feel the necessary impetus to engage in real conversations about compromise when they feel insulated with these maps," she said. "We will look at every opportunity legislatively (and) through the courts to get fair maps in Wisconsin."

Yet, if one were to simulate 100,000 randomly drawn legislative maps that follow nonpartisan mapmaking principles, Republicans would win a legislative majority the vast majority of the time if each political party gets 50% of the vote, Johnson said.

That's because the state's Democratic voters are largely concentrated in Madison and Milwaukee, giving them an enormous advantage in districts in those areas but leaving them in the minority in most other districts, Johnson said.

Still, Democrats would improve their standing in the Legislature under nonpartisan maps because the new boundaries would include more competitive districts, Johnson continued.

No issue galvanized liberals more in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race than abortion, and the likelihood a Protasiewicz victory would ensure the court eventually tosses out the state's 1849 law banning abortion in almost all cases.

But Protasiewicz also made clear her desire to redraw the maps chosen by the Wisconsin Supreme Court a year ago.

When new legislative lines were drawn in 2021, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers championed boundaries drawn by the People's Maps Commission, a group that emphasized creating independent and nonpartisan maps.

Those maps were thrown out when the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that this decade's legislative maps must make minimal changes to the previous boundaries, forcing the governor to draw and submit new districts.

"We never should have adopted 'least-changed' since it was unmoored from any legal requirement for redistricting," liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky said recently on the legal podcast Strict Scrutiny.

Had the People's Maps Commission's maps been enacted into law, Democratic Assembly candidates probably would have won 43 of the Assembly's 99 seats given their performance in the November election, Johnson said. That's eight seats more than they won under the current maps, but still not enough for an Assembly majority.

But had Evers' preferred maps been selected and every Assembly district had a Democratic candidate who performed as well as Evers did last November, Democrats would have obtained a 53-seat majority in the Assembly, according to Johnson.

Hence, Republican-leaning maps drawn under nonpartisan principles could still allow Democrats a fighting chance to obtain a majority. But it's also possible for Democrats to draw maps that inherently favor them.

"If you're just doing a nakedly political exercise, then you can get pretty much any outcome you want," Johnson said.

Such a map would rival Illinois' congressional boundaries, with thin districts that traverse the state and wrap around other districts, Johnson said.

Throughout the Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign, Republicans warned their supporters that liberals wanted to draw new maps like Illinois'.

"In Janet they see a chance to make Wisconsin look like this," conservative candidate Dan Kelly spokesperson Chad Doran said on Twitter above a picture of Illinois' maps.

Though Law Forward intends to sue over the matter, there is no active lawsuit in state court challenging the 10-year legislative maps that resulted from litigation in 2022. And it's difficult to predict on what basis the maps could be dispute now, although challengers would have several legal theories to choose from, said Dustin Brown, a senior staff attorney at the University of Wisconsin Law School's State Democracy Research Initiative.

“The sorts of legal claims we’ve seen in previous litigation over Wisconsin’s maps sought to bring the maps to a middle ground and ensure fair electoral competition," Brown said. "Past cases have not tried to bake in an inherent advantage for Democrats.”

Safar from Law Forward said it doesn't have a position on what specific maps are constitutional.

"We will be working with voters from across the state and trying to address their individual and collective injury that the partisan gerrymander has created," she added.

If Law Forward or another group files a case soon after Protasiewicz becomes a justice in August, it’s likely the court would resolve the argument the following spring, well before the 2024 legislative elections, Brown said.

“These are difficult and fact-intensive cases, but at the same time, courts are accustomed to managing redistricting cases efficiently and quickly,” he said.

There's one particular catch in liberals' plan to have the Wisconsin Supreme Court draw new maps or hear a new redistricting case.

Saying the court's last redistricting process was a "profoundly disheartening odyssey," Karofsky said in the dissenting opinion in the most recent redistricting lawsuit that in future redistricting cases, "I hope that we will permit a politically insulated federal court to manage the task."

"Federal courts are better able to conduct extensive factfinding through trial-style litigation, a task for which we proved ill equipped," she wrote in the dissent, joined by the court's other liberal justices.

Such a strategy would bypass liberals' new Wisconsin Supreme Court majority and Protasiewicz' stated hopes for the court to revisit the maps.

But if the state high court were to take up a redistricting case again, Karofsky wrote, "We must acknowledge our responsibility to implement the best, judicially appropriate maps possible."

On another Strict Scrutiny podcast, liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet implied that such a process would entail the justices acting like chefs in drawing their own maps rather than restaurant diners choosing predrawn maps from a menu.

"We could actually have those maps drawn in a way that was fair," she said.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.