Democrats battle voting hurdles with stepped up canvassing in Milwaukee

Same-day registration and long lines

Typically 1 in 5 voters will register and vote on Election Day in Milwaukee, a number that the city’s Elections Commission is actively trying to bring down to decrease wait times and lines at polling locations in November.

The Milwaukee Elections Commission is working with their staff to set up a "triage system" to accommodate the needs of all voters during the 2020 election cycle, which Albrecht expects will have significantly high turnout.

"When you get into high turnout elections you see voters, a pretty large group of voters who have not voted for two or maybe even four years," he said. "If they have to register, they might not have proof of residence. Or they’re operating off some incorrect info, they might be at the incorrect voting site. So setting up a system of capturing people at the door and routing them through as quickly as possible to get them a ballot is important.”

Provisional ballots are given to those who show up to the polls on Election Day to register to vote without proof of residence and a valid ID. These ballots are valid for three days up until the Friday following election, and once the voter is able to produce the necessary identification, their ballot is opened and counted. Only 6.1% of provisional ballots issued in Milwaukee in 2016 were counted, Albrecht said.

Milwaukee will also expand early voting from three polling locations in November 2016 to eight in November 2020, which Albrecht called pivotal to increasing voter turn out and decreasing wait times on Election Day.

"In Milwaukee we had 52,000 people cast ballots through early voting (in 2016)," he said. "We anticipate that number will rise to 70,000 for this election."

— Elizabeth Beyer