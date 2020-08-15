Democrats adapt to downsized Milwaukee Democratic National Convention

Fox News Channel lead election co-anchor Martha MacCallum has covered national conventions since 2004. She recalled high-profile speeches at previous events from former president Bill Clinton, as well as a keynote address by then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama 16 years ago.

“There is potential for these kind of moment-making events and whether or not that can be pulled off virtually I think is a very high bar for these speakers,” MacCallum said.

“(Voters in the Nov. 3 election) have to sort of focus on what data points they receive. Some of that will come from this convention process, whatever it looks like,” MacCallum said. “Like everything in life in 2020, it’s going to look a lot different.”

Lost conversation?

Isabel Klemmer, 18, of Mequon, said the Milwaukee convention would have been her first as a district-level delegate.

Without the in-person networking or delegate voting that comes with a national convention, Klemmer, a delegate for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, said she’s concerned delegates like her will have little influence over the party’s platform regarding issues such as police reform and student loan debt.