Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Tom Nelson, Sarah Godlewski quarrel in debate largely focused on Ron Johnson

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski quarreled about Godlewski not voting in the consequential 2016 election before she pushed back on being lectured by men at a Milwaukee debate Sunday, where the top candidates largely focused on defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Nelson slammed Godlewski for not voting in the election that permitted former President Donald Trump to appoint three U.S. Supreme Court justices, leading to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

In response, Godlewski said, “As the only woman on this stage, I don’t need to be lectured by any men on how important the 2016 election was,” adding that she left her job to become the Hillary Clinton campaign’s director of women’s outreach during that cycle.

Later in the debate, Godlewski slammed the candidates on stage for not prioritizing abortion rights earlier in the campaign, before it became clear in May that the nation’s highest court would overturn Roe.

“I was the only one talking about reproductive rights because for me, this is not an afterthought,” she said.

With abortion having become a key pillar on Democratic candidates’ platforms, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said that he would support any option within reach when he was asked whether he supports using federal land to build abortion clinics. Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry noted his wife works for Planned Parenthood and said women should be able to make their own health care decisions. Nelson said he favors ridding the filibuster to codify abortion rights. The top candidates at the debate and elsewhere have also suggested ridding the filibuster to codify Roe.

With about three weeks until the Aug. 9 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, whose victor will face Johnson in an election key to deciding the U.S. Senate’s future political balance, the candidates made final pitches at the end of the debate for why voters should choose them. Those pitches made clear many of each Democratic candidate’s priorities in a field where the candidates’ emphases differ more than their policy platforms.

Barnes said he’s running to rebuild the middle class. He also said that he’s the only candidate on stage beating Johnson among independent voters.

Lasry mentioned raising wages for his employees, creating thousands of union jobs and having a unionized campaign staff.

Nelson, who doubled down on expanding the U.S. Supreme Court during the debate, said his track record of winning in a Republican area showed his strength as a candidate.

Godlewski said she wants to protect abortion rights and make child care cheaper. She also mentioned her appeal to voters in conservative areas.

A fifth candidate, Steven Olikara, mentioned his work promoting legislation with the Millennial Action Project, as well as his desire to ban people serving in Congress from fundraising during session. While Olikara has been polling under 1% in the Marquette Law School Poll, he made the debate stage after reaching the 5,000 individual donor threshold.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Reisner said in a statement, “Tonight, Wisconsin Democrats not only embraced Joe Biden’s radical agenda that led to rampant inflation, a looming recession, and war on American energy, but ensured that Ron Johnson would serve another term in the senate.”

Barnes was leading the Democratic pack in June’s Marquette Law School Poll with 25% support from likely Democratic primary voters. Lasry had 21%, Godlewski had 9% and Nelson had 7%. The winner will take on Johnson on Nov. 8.

In head-to-head matchups with Johnson, Barnes received 46% to Johnson’s 44%, Godlewski received 45% to Johnson’s 43%, Lasry received 42% to Johnson’s 45% and Nelson received 44% to Johnson’s 43%, according to June’s Marquette Law School Poll.

Millions flowing in

Campaign finance reports from the second quarter of 2022 show Johnson, of Oshkosh, received more outside funding than all of the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates combined, while Barnes received more donations than the rest of his Democratic opponents combined.

Johnson brought in about $6.2 million, spent about $6.2 million and has $3.57 million cash on hand. He brought in a total of $7 million when the total includes PACs outside of his campaign, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said.

Barnes raised over $2.1 million, spent $2.2 million and has about $1.47 million cash on hand.

Lasry loaned $6.5 million to his campaign this cycle, bringing his self-funding total to $12.3 million. He brought in just over $500,000 in donations, and has $1.27 million cash on hand. He spent almost $6.75 million this cycle.

Godlewski loaned herself $660,000 this cycle, brought in about $900,000 in donations, spent $2.74 million and has about $465,000 cash on hand.

Nelson raised $227,000, spent $535,000 and has just over $240,000 cash on hand.

Olikara raised just under $100,000, spent about $113,000 and has just over $144,000 on hand.