Democratic U.S. Senate candidates show differing approaches on health care, student debt

Godlewski said "we have to do everything to get this through," referring to the bipartisan bill, but said Democrats then must work through the reconciliation process to address paid family leave, affordable child care and climate change.

Nelson said the current legislative effort should focus on the reconciliation process in order to tie the nation's infrastructure needs with items that would address the climate crisis

Student Debt

Three candidates, Battino, Larson and Nelson, were most strongly in favor of the federal government wiping out potentially trillions of dollars in student debt.

Battino said doing so would provide economic stimulus to young people and support racial inequity in education. She and Larson added that public education should be free in America.

"I think there has to be something that wipes out college debt so that people can actually start from scratch," Larson said.

Godlewski said eliminating college debt is "part of the solution" but that lawmakers should also look at other ideas as well, such as addressing student loan interest rates.