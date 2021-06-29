Democratic U.S. Senate candidates show differing approaches on health care, student debt

Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidates and one considering a bid displayed differences on their approaches toward health care and student debt during a forum on Tuesday.
Candidates who appeared during a forum hosted by WisPolitics.com were Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee; Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry; and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
Entrepreneur Steven Olikara, who is exploring a run, also spoke.
Health care
Three candidates were clear in advocating for a nationalized, single-payer health care system commonly referred to as "Medicare for all": Battino, Larson and Nelson. The candidates made clear they think health care should be a human right.
Battino, for instance, said supporting something like a public option — an optional government-run health care program that would still allow people to keep private health insurance — would be too exclusionary.
"When we start drawing those kinds of lines, then someone gets left out," Battino said.
Godlewski said she would preserve the Affordable Care Act because getting rid of it might cause too many people to lose health coverage. She said she instead supports expanding Medicaid and Medicare, the current government-funded health care programs for low-income people and seniors, and also supports "universal coverage" through a public option, as well as lowering prescription drug prices.
"It’s through all of these ideas that I think together are going to make our state and our country healthier," Godlewski said.
Lasry said he, too, supports creating a public option and preserving the ACA.
Olikara said the country needs a "health care guarantee," but didn't explicitly support Medicare for all. He said he supports efforts to lower prescription drug prices by allowing Medicare to better negotiate with drug manufacturers.
Infrastructure
Candidates who mostly strongly supported passing the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden struck with Republicans, whether or not a second bill that would spend more on climate change initiatives, were Battino, Larson, Lasry and Olikara.
"This is $1 trillion of infrastructure that’s going to come into our communities, that’s going to help bring broadband across the entire state, that’s going to bring jobs and investment and hopefully good union jobs," Lasry said. "It’s one of the biggest investments in infrastructure in our nation’s history."
The four candidates also said they supported pushing forward for a reconciliation package that would feature more climate change policy items, as well.
Godlewski said "we have to do everything to get this through," referring to the bipartisan bill, but said Democrats then must work through the reconciliation process to address paid family leave, affordable child care and climate change.
Nelson said the current legislative effort should focus on the reconciliation process in order to tie the nation's infrastructure needs with items that would address the climate crisis
Student Debt
Three candidates, Battino, Larson and Nelson, were most strongly in favor of the federal government wiping out potentially trillions of dollars in student debt.
Battino said doing so would provide economic stimulus to young people and support racial inequity in education. She and Larson added that public education should be free in America.
"I think there has to be something that wipes out college debt so that people can actually start from scratch," Larson said.
Godlewski said eliminating college debt is "part of the solution" but that lawmakers should also look at other ideas as well, such as addressing student loan interest rates.
Lasry didn't directly address whether he supports efforts to wipe out student debt, but said he supports programs that forgive student debt for people who take jobs in public service organization, such as AmeriCorps, the Peace Corps or government, but that those in high-paying private industry should pay their loans back. He also said lawmakers should address student loan rates, ensure community college is free, and support non-college options, such as technical colleges.
Olikara does not support full elimination of student debt.
"Just a blanket check to every dollar of student debt is unwise right now," Olikara said. "That’s not addressing the root problem. Then we’ll have another student debt bubble 10 years from now."
Instead, he said there should be more transparency in the process of financing a college education, more government spending on public universities, providing "feasible" approaches to paying off student debt.
Eliminating filibuster
All of the declared candidates expressed support for modifying or eliminating rules that now require a vote by 60 of the 100 senators to advance most bills in the U.S. Senate.
Olikara didn't provide a direct response.