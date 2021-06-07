Democratic U.S. Senate candidates at state convention vow to unseat Ron Johnson

“Frankly, it’s about stopping the festering fascism that has started to overtake America,” Larson said.

Johnson rejected the Democratic grievances.

“I didn’t listen to the Democrats virtual convention, but I heard they were quite nasty,” Johnson said in a statement. “Instead of unifying and healing this country, Wisconsin Democrats are following the lead of President Biden in exacerbating the divide. Throw in their support for tax and spend policies that will further mortgage our children’s future, and you have a political movement that will do great damage to America.”

Also going unsaid during the online Democratic convention was the fact that Gov. Tony Evers’ lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, may jump into the race for Johnson’s seat.

Democrats also took aim at Johnson for promoting conspiracy theories and failing to come to terms with the seriousness of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, which Johnson previously said “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

“This guy is still in denial that Joe Biden won, and that Jan. 6 was actually a violent insurrection, not a peaceful protest,” Godlewski said. “That’s the problem. Ron Johnson cares more about conspiracy theories and Trumpism than Wisconsinites and working families.”