Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor announces bid for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, on Monday announced her bid for lieutenant governor, making her the first Democratic candidate to formally declare candidacy for the seat.

Taylor, who has served in the state Legislature since being elected to the Assembly in 2003, said she has notified Gov. Tony Evers' office of her candidacy. Evers, who is seeking a second term in office next year, has not made an endorsement in the race. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes earlier this year announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has yet to say whether or not he plans to seek another term in office.

"I'm enthusiastic about filing to fill the vacancy on the Democratic ticket with our great Gov. Tony Evers as we move forward as a state under his leadership," Taylor said outside the Capitol Monday.

Taylor, 55, listed agriculture and music as two primary focal points of her campaign, which she said will help connect rural and urban voters in the state.

"The governor’s office has been a champion of agriculture and I intend to be a team partner in helping to continue to promote agriculture," Taylor said. "That is what I will do not just sometimes, but all the time.”