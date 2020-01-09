Democratic Sen. Dave Hansen, GOP Rep. Bob Kulp, announce plans to retire at end of year

Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, whose served in the Senate for two decades, and Rep. Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, who joined the Legislature in 2013, have announced they both will not seek re-election when their respective terms conclude at the end of the year.

In a Thursday statement, Hansen, 72, said "as much as it has become a cliché in politics, I truly am retiring to spend more time with my family."

“As much as I’ve enjoyed my time in the State Senate, however, after what will be 40 years of public service I am looking forward to January 2021 and beginning a the next chapter in my life with Jane and my family," Hansen said.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Kulp said he plans to focus more on his family and business.

"I never set out to make this a 'career', and have always had a great admiration for public servants who knew when to step back and let others pick up the torch," Kulp said in the statement. "I have no doubt that the 69th District will continue to be represented by someone who reflects its values."

Kulp was elected to his central Wisconsin district in a 2013 special election. It spans portions of Marathon, Clark and Wood counties.