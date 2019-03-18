Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made campaign appearances Sunday in Madison and Milwaukee, promising to frequently visit the state during his campaign.
O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, spoke to hundreds of supporters at Cargo Coffee on East Washington Avenue on the Near East Side after spending time at the Old Fashioned.
He went on to visit Milwaukee, where the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held.
During a wide-ranging speech and question-and-answer session, the former member of a punk rock band signed skateboards, talked about immigration, Social Security, climate change and campaign finance policies in addition to the importance of winning Midwestern states including Wisconsin for Democrats to retake the White House in the 2020 election.
President Donald Trump won the state in 2016 by less than 1 percent, making him the first Republican presidential candidate to take Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
“This state is fundamental to any prospect we have of electing a Democrat to the presidency in 2020,” O’Rourke said.
Sunday’s stop was O’Rourke’s second recent visit to Wisconsin, but his first as an official presidential candidate. He met with UW-Madison students and faculty members on campus last month.
O’Rourke announced he was running to be the Democratic nominee on Thursday.
About 400 people gathered at the Near East Side coffee shop to listen to his ideas and ask questions, with about half having to stay outside because the shop was filled to capacity.
Asked about how he’d approach issues affecting Wisconsin’s farmers and rural residents, O’Rourke said he’d be sure to listen to their ideas.
“The only way to successfully campaign in rural communities, and more importantly serve rural communities, is to show up and listen to rural communities,” he said. “They have the answers ... if we will just listen to them.”
Better infrastructure and ideas such as better access to speedy internet would help improve small-town businesses and farmers, and entice young people to rural areas, O’Rourke said.
“If you’re a farmer, a rancher, a producer, try getting your goods to market if you can’t get online,” he said. “Try finishing your education, starting a business, finding a date on Tinder if you don’t have access to the internet.”
Amber Dahnke, a Monticello School District art teacher from New Glarus, said she was impressed with O’Rourke after Sunday’s event and would consider supporting him in the primary.
“I loved his answers. He’s honest, he’s open,” she said. “He’s trying to bring everyone together.”
Even if he doesn’t end up winning the party’s nomination, Dahnke said she could see the 46-year-old O’Rourke becoming a prominent Democratic figure long into the future.
New polling
In a poll conducted by Emerson College that was released Sunday, O’Rourke placed fourth among 14 declared or potential Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin primary field.
Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, led the field with 39 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 24 percent.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was third with 14 percent, and O’Rourke had 6 percent.
The poll also compared hypothetical match-ups against Trump in the state. O’Rourke again finished fourth, beating Trump 51 percent to 49 percent.
In the hypothetical scenario, Biden had the widest margin of victory, 54 percent to 46 percent.