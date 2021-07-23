Democratic Party of Wisconsin executive director Nellie Sires stepping down

Nellie Sires, who took the helm of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as executive director early last year, announced Friday she will be stepping down from that role in mid-August.

Party officials also announced plans for a national search to find a new executive director as the state Party gears up for the 2022 mid-term elections, which will see Gov. Tony Evers looking to secure a second term in office and a packed field of Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate hoping to take the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to formally announce if he's running next year.

In a statement, officials with the party credited Sires' work transitioning campaign efforts almost completely online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Democratic Party's success under Sires' leadership in the 2020 Presidential election, which saw Joe Biden defeating former President Donald Trump in the state, as well as recent Democratic victories in the state Superintendent and Wisconsin Supreme Court races.

In addition to the Party's recent successes, Sires said her biggest accomplishment was working to make the Party "more reflective of the Democratic population of Wisconsin."