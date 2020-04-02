Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee postponed to August due to COVID-19

Prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he thinks his party's nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of the coronavirus threat. "It's going to depend on what kind of action is taken between now and the middle of the summer to change this curve," Biden said in a Wednesday interview with NBC late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon.

"I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in early July, mid-July. I think it's going to have move into August. … You just have to be prepared for the alternative, and the alternative — we don't know what it's going to be." Those comments are the furthest Biden has gone in predicting a delay for the convention, which would mark the start of the general election campaign. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned with their summer conventions. Democrats are scheduled to convene July 13-16 in Milwaukee. Republicans plan to gather Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.